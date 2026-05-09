By CHRIS MELORE & RACHEL BOWMAN

May 10, 2026

The long-awaited UFO files were released Friday morning, revealing stunning eyewitness encounters with unexplainable phenomena during the Apollo moon missions.

The US Department of War released hundreds of pages of documents, pictures and audio recordings allegedly providing evidence of extraterrestrial sightings dating back to the 1940s.

Included in what has been described as the first batch of UFO files expected to come from the Pentagon this year were the transcripts of the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 moon missions.

Those files and a collection of images taken by the astronauts on the moon revealed multiple encounters with strange objects that appear to fly around their lunar landers.

During the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, astronauts Gene Cernan, Jack Schmitt and Ron Evans reported seeing a bright object that rotated and flashed rhythmically out in space.

Cernan said: ‘I’m looking at what - what Jack was talking about; and it’s definitely not a particle that’s nearby because there is another one I can look at and get a three-dimensional comparison with.’

‘It is a bright object, and it’s obviously rotating because it’s flashing. It’s way out in the distance, as I say, because there are particles that are close by and it’s obviously not one of those,’ the astronaut described.

‘It’s apparently rotating in a very rhythmic fashion because the flashes come around almost - almost on time. And it’s as we look back at the Earth, it’s up at about 11:00 about - oh, maybe 10 or 12 Earth diameters. I don’t know whether that does you any good, but there is something out there.’

A photo from the Apollo 17 moon landing that highlights three dots in the sky as seen from the moon’s surface

This archival photograph depicts the lunar surface as viewed from the landing site of Apollo 12. This image features a highlighted area of interest slightly to the right of the vertical axis of the frame, above the horizon, in which unidentified phenomena are visible

This archival photograph depicts the lunar surface as viewed from the landing site of Apollo 12. This image features highlighted areas above the horizon in which unidentified phenomena are visible

Apollo 17 mission commander Eugene Cernan (Pictured) was the last human to walk on the moon in 1972

During the 1972 lunar landing, which was the last NASA time humans stepped on the moon’s surface, the crew of Apollo 17 also reported seeing multiple small objects moving near the spacecraft during their flight.

‘Now we’ve got a few very bright particles or fragments or something that go drifting by as we maneuver,’ Evans told the command center on Earth.

‘Roger. Understand,’ the center replied.

‘There’s a whole [bunch] of big ones on my window down there - just bright. It looks like the Fourth of July out of Ron’s window,’ Schmitt added.

Evans reported: ‘Yes. Now you can see some of them in shape. They’re very jagged, angular fragments that are tumbling.’

The astronauts revealed that right after they fired their thrusters to change direction, the crew began to see the bright particles and jagged, angular fragments drifting past the windows.

Jack says it looks like the ‘Fourth of July’ out Evans’ window, with big bright pieces tumbling slowly around the capsule.

The astronauts were also recorded describing the strange objects as pieces of something solid, not fluid, very bright, and mostly moving with the spacecraft but with occasional faster ones zipping by. Evans reported taking pictures of them.

Three years earlier, the Apollo 12 moon mission also reported strange sightings as they neared the lunar surface.

This archival photograph depicts the lunar surface as viewed from the landing site of Apollo 12. This image features highlighted areas above the horizon in which unidentified phenomena are visible

This archival photograph depicts the lunar surface as viewed from the landing site of Apollo 12. This image features a highlighted area of interest slightly to the right of the vertical axis of the frame, above the horizon, in which unidentified phenomena are visible

While looking through a special telescope known as the Alignment Optical Telescope, in the dark part of the sky, one astronaut in the lunar module reported seeing flashes of light and particles sailing past.

The three-man crew, which included Pete Conrad and Alan Bean in the lunar lander ‘Intrepid’ and Dick Gordon in the command module called ‘Yankee Clipper,’ said the objects appeared to come from behind the spacecraft, before moving quickly into space.

‘They really haul out of here and just press off at the stars,’ Bean said.

Multiple images from the Apollo 12 moon mission in 1969 released with the UFO files on Friday revealed bright objects off in space which were visible from the lunar surface.

NASA Press Secretary Bethany Stevens issued a statement saying:

‘NASA applauds President Trump’s whole-of-government directive to bring greater transparency to the American people on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).’

‘NASA is contributing to this interagency effort led by the Department of War and the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), and we support their effort to share more information with the public.’

‘NASA continues our mission to explore and discover, advancing our understanding of this planet and the universe around us.’

Anonymous FBI informant feared for her life after contacting officials about UFOs

An anonymous female FBI informant said she feared for her life in 1967 after coming forward to the agency about her experiences with UFOs.

She claimed that ‘persons who saw UFOs have died mysteriously in the past,’ and that if Air Force officials wanted to contact her, she could be reached by a number provided to FBI agents. She said at the time that she would only meet officials at the Dallas agency headquarters.

The anonymous ‘young white female’ said she met a being from another planet in the same year ‘who had assumed earthly form. He allegedly ‘gave her certain information, then was picked up and departed from earth.’

The otherworldly person told her an antimissile missile was fired at a UFO over Africa on May 22, 1962, but that the UFO was protected by it’s ‘force field.’

She was also told that a UFO was detected over the ‘Dewline’ and was shot down, and beings from outer space were trying to recover it.

FBI informant says he observed a ‘cigar-shaped’ object over the Great Lakes

In an FBI memo released by the Department of War, an unidentified FBI informant claimed that he saw a ‘cigar-shaped’ object on July 1, 1950.

It was five feet in appearance and traveled from a northwestern to southeastern direction ‘at an excessive rate’ over the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Illinois.

The informant advised that the object ‘did not appear like any falling star or meteor he had ever seen’ and that it proceeded in a straight and level flight.

He claimed that the front two-thirds of the object was constantly glowing with coloring similar to that of a burning kerosene lamp, and that it left a bluish-white trail behind it.

There were no wings or other type of support on the craft that were visible to him.

He added that the unidentified craft, which traveled much faster than any type of conventional aircraft, had no discernible sound.

The memo noted that: ‘This informant has furnished reliable information to the Chicago Division in the past, is of average intelligence, and considered of good character and reputation.’

FBI received tip about alleged Nazi UFO

An FBI document released in the cache alleged that a man name Paul Peyerl claimed he was a member of the German Air Force in 1944 and alleged that the Nazi’s built a UFO.

‘During this period, he observed the aircraft described above. It was saucer shaped, about twenty-one feet in diameter, radio-controlled, and mounted several jet engines around the exterior portion of the craft,’ the document stated.

‘He further described the exterior portion as revolving around the dome in the center which remained stationary. It was PEYERL’s responsibility to photograph the object while in flight. He asserted he was able to retain a negative of a photograph he made at 7,000 meters (20,000 feet).

‘A Xerox copy of the negative, as furnished by PEYERL, appears on the last page of this communication. Also, a still photograph he allegedly made “at the risk of my life”, illustrating the object parked in a hanger, appears on the last page.’

The document went on to say, ‘According to PEYERL, the above aircraft was designed and engineered by (First Name Unknown) KUEHR, a German engineer whose present whereabouts is unknown to him.

‘He assumed KUEHR was taken into custody by Allied Forces upon the termination of hostilities. PEYERL stated KUEHR unsuccessfully attempted to avoid the German draft, but was apprehended by the Gestapo.’

‘Football-shaped’ object spotted by US Indo-Pacific Command

The United States Indo-Pacific Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon from an infrared sensor aboard a military platform in 2024.

The sensor focuses on an area of contrast that resembles a football-shaped body with three radial projections: one oriented vertically, and two oriented downward at a 45-degree angle relative to the major axis of the main mass.

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BOTTOMLINE

The Pentagon/Department of War released the first batch of declassified UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, formerly UFO) files as directed by President Trump earlier this year.

The release includes historical NASA documents, transcripts, and photos from the Apollo program—specifically highlighting “unidentified phenomena” observed or photographed by astronauts during Apollo 11, 12, and 17 missions.

The Pentagon notes a lack of sufficient data for firm explanations in most cases and is opening further review on at least one (the Apollo 17 triangular formation).

You can view the full initial release yourself at the official site: war.gov/ufo.

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