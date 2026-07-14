Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Pietro Wislon's avatar
Pietro Wislon
33m

"Israel’s fictitious perfidies..." .

Chutzpah and diversion papering over genocide, mass murder and land theft.

Israeli and Christian Zionism is a greater threat to humanity than Islam.

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Awakening The Planet's avatar
Awakening The Planet
1h

Bull..shit. This is some bullshit narrative put out by Israeli leadership. Its obvious. Nice try assholes. 🙄

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