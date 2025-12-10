Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

6 VISITED Epsteins Island...

FOOD FOR THOUGHT:

VANGUARD Owns 10% of the $100 Trillion Global Equity

VANGUARD Owns BLACKROCK

BLACKROCK + SOROS OWN 20% OF THE $50 TRILLION OF THE US Equity Market

BLACKROOK owns .02% of US SOIL and 50% of US Service industry, small business keeps the name but all pricing is fixed...

BLACKROCK owns LEIDOS

LEIDOS PROVIDES ALL INTEL BACKBONE/ I1, I2, & I3 AND 80% OF INTERNET TRAFFIC FLOWS THRU "BLUE" VIRGINIA.

LEIDOS owns the DOD Comapnies that make Hypersonic Missiles, Drones, and buys the IQT (CIA) high tech companies.

LEIDOS built the Drone plants in Ukraine that deliberately are located near EU Embassies, CIA blows them up - blames Russia, Yadav yada...Just like Nordstrom pipeline...

GATES, BEZOS, SUCKLEBERG, HAUANG and at 2nd tier, Soros Own VANGUARD. ALL HAVE TOP SECRET/STRATEGIC SECURITY CLEARANCES, TOO RISKY TO INPRISION & ALL VISITED PEDO ISLAND...

EPIPHANY YET?

6 Degree Chess w these types:

Deep, Dark, Disgusting, Diebolical, Desperate, Death

To be CORRUPT IN DC REQUIRES 2 THINGS: A SECURITY CLEARANCE & MONEY.

To Be EFFECTIVE IN DC REQUIRES TWO THINGS: A SECURITY CLEARANCE & MONEY.

To Be EFFECTIVELY CORRUPT IN DC REQURES TWO THINGS: BE THE ISSUERER OF THE SECURITY CLEARANCE AND CONTROLLER OF THE MONEY.

