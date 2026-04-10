Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Awakening The Planet's avatar
Awakening The Planet
6h

Neverbefore used my ass but it sounds good. Lol. Either way i am glad the use of this tech is at least hitting the mainstream. But, i am not sure i would paint the CIA as some kind of heros. Yes , they have done some great things but they have also dont some horrific things. Whens that stuff gonna come out?

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