Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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ged's avatar
ged
4d

Palantir has been given to NATO and the Ukraine. Will Palantir be used against the USA and US citizens never mind our true Allies in no less than two world wars we have won fighting together?

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Mike Babcock's avatar
Mike Babcock
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Hegseth is a pussy.

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