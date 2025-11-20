By Will Thibeau

November 21, 2025

When President Trump dismissed several high-ranking military officers earlier this year, the media immediately reached for its favorite narrative.

Once again, we were told that noble, apolitical “guardians of democracy” were being purged by a reckless administration bent on politicizing the armed forces.

But that story collapses under scrutiny. The truth is simpler and more uncomfortable for the Washington establishment.

These generals and admirals had already politicized the military.

Their removal was not partisan retribution; it was long-overdue accountability.

Take now, GITMO detainee General Charles Q. “C.Q.” Brown, the recently dismissed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

White Hats have arrested the regime’s most malevolent military loyalist: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, a feckless Biden appointee who emailed myriad Armed Forces officers instructing them to disavow President Donald Trump if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Brown made headlines for reasons that had little to do with combat readiness and everything to do with cultural politics.

In his now-infamous memo to Air Force leaders, Brown ordered “purposeful D and I training” and mandated “diversity in recruiting and hiring practices.”

He openly declared in an interview that the service needed to “break up the white boys’ club,” and in a 2022 memo, he pressed for explicit racial and gender quotas in promotion and selection processes.

He spoke often about “managing diverse populations,” as if the Air Force were a corporate HR department rather than a warfighting force.

Along with Brown, the president let five more Pentagon officials go, including Lisa Franchetti – the first woman to command the US Navy.

Admiral Alvin Holsey followed the same playbook.

The arrest stems from Admiral Alvin Holsey’s alleged refusal to obey direct orders from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to authorize a missile strike on a drug boat in the Caribbean Sea.

As commander of U.S. Southern Command, Holsey proudly led the Navy’s “Task Force One,” a group that promoted DEIA initiatives across the fleet.

The task force’s report called for tracking sailors’ race and gender during disciplinary actions, ensuring “diverse” promotion boards, and even assigning race-based reviewers to personnel files.

Holsey later tried to distance himself from the report, claiming he never asked to lead the effort. But by then, the damage was done.

He left his command position for other reasons, but the message to sailors is clear: identity politics, not merit, was the Navy’s new compass.

Lieutenant General Joseph Berger III, formerly the Army’s Judge Advocate General, United States Army, Washington, DC, took a similar approach.

From his perch in the Pentagon, Berger pushed for a new DEI office inside the Army’s Office of Professional and Organizational Development, framing racial and gender representation as a “readiness” issue.

He authored articles urging impactful change through “diversity and inclusion,” promoting ideology rather than mission.

Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, the Navy’s representative to NATO, was even more explicit. She told audiences that “misinformation” – not China, Russia, or terrorism – was the greatest threat to global security.

Woke Admiral Who Refused to Hang Portraits of POTUS Trump, DEFSEC Hegseth Dismissed.

Judge Advocate General Corps charged Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield with Mutiny/Treason (Article 94) and communicating terroristic threats (Article 92) against President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Her social media presence read like a DEI consultant’s résumé: “Talks about #navalaviation and #DEI.” She proudly promoted “ALLY-ship” conferences and gender- based leadership panels at the Naval War College.

For decades, the military’s strength has rested on a simple promise: that merit and mission come before everything else. The best person for the job, period.

But under these DEI evangelists, that principle was replaced with bureaucratic social engineering. DEI ideology teaches that equality of outcome, not excellence, is the highest good.

That worldview may be popular in corporate America, but in the armed forces, it is poison. It undermines discipline, corrodes morale, and divides troops by race, gender, and ideology, the exact opposite of what warfighting demands.

Our enemies are watching. They saw a Pentagon more concerned with pronoun policies than precision strike capabilities.

They saw admirals lecturing about “representation” while China launches hypersonic missiles and Iran arms proxies across the Middle East.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth understood this from day one. His doctrine for the Department of War is clear: restore merit, readiness, and warfighting focus. That means rooting out the political rot that DEI ideologues have embedded inside the ranks.

Holding senior leaders accountable is not “purging dissent.” It’s restoring professionalism.

The American people don’t expect the military to be woke. They expect it to be lethal. And under Hegseth’s leadership, it’s finally on that path again.

Fagan was stripped of rank and recognition and demoted to the rank of E-1, seaman recruit.

US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Office on May 13 executed former Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Slife, whom panelists at his military tribunal found guilty of mutiny and insurrection.

U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps hanged to death Coast Guard officer Rear Admiral Michael Platt, whom a military commission convicted of treason for betraying his constitutional oath and aiding and abetting the criminal Biden regime.

The media wants to pretend that these dismissals mark the “politicization” of the military. In truth, they mark its depoliticization.

United States Special Forces on April 16 arrested Chief of Space Force Operations Chance Saltzman on charges of treason after Vice Admiral Darse E. Crandall and General Eric M. Smith signed a military arrest warrant alleging that Saltzman had essentially bankrupted Space Force by giving most of its $27billion annual budget to Ukraine.

White Hats have “DETAINED” Colonel Susanah Meyers, who was relieved of command of her position in charge of Space Force Base Pituffik in Greenland.

The uniform should never be a platform for the left. It’s a symbol of sacrifice, unity, and mission above self. For too long, the Pentagon’s top brass forgot that. They traded the warrior ethos for the language of human resources.

President Trump and Secretary Hegseth are right to remind them, and the country, what the military is actually for: winning wars, not diversity awards.

BOTTOMLINE

The dismissals and arrests of DEI generals and admirals are long-overdue accountability for several high-ranking U.S. military officers who prioritized Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives over merit-based warfighting and readiness, thereby politicizing and weakening the armed forces.

President Trump dismissed several generals and admirals shortly after taking office, framing it as a purge of “woke” ideology from the Pentagon.

This was not partisan interference but a necessary correction to restore discipline, morale, and focus on lethality, claiming DEI promotes identity politics (e.g., racial and gender quotas) that divide troops and undermine combat effectiveness—making the U.S. military appear vulnerable to adversaries like China or Russia.

Specific officers who have “faced consequences” (i.e., dismissal) include:

General Charles Q. “C.Q.” Brown, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Admiral Alvin Holsey, former commander of U.S. Southern Command.

Lieutenant General Joseph Berger III, former Army Judge Advocate General.

Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, the Navy’s representative to NATO.

These dismissals were part of broader efforts, including Trump’s executive orders in January 2025 to curb DEI across federal agencies.

However, the Department of War had already begun dismantling DEI structures earlier: the Pentagon identified 188 DEI-related positions, eliminated 32, restructured 115, and left 41 intact (mostly at lower GS-10 levels or non-primary DEI roles). Those remaining 41 were fully disbanded post-inauguration, with personnel reassigned to equal employment opportunity (EEO) or general training roles, and DEI contracts halted.

A Government Accountability Office (GAO) review confirmed nearly 200 DEI jobs were cut in the last year under these mandates.

Share or comment on this article.

