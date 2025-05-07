Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mari's avatar
mari
May 15

I think execution is the only dependable solution

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Miss Jane Dowsing's avatar
Miss Jane Dowsing
May 12

When, how soon ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture