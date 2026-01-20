By Tyler Durden

January 20, 2026

But confirmation came soon after.

President Trump links Greenland threat to Nobel Peace Prize snub, EU prepares to retaliate

President Trump declines comment on potential use of force to seize Greenland

Greenland push strains NATO and EU-US trade relations

EU considers tariffs on $108 billion of US imports

President Trump due in Davos this week

In a letter addressed to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, President Trump explained that he no longer feels obligated to focus exclusively on peace, while reiterating his intention for US control over Greenland.

In essence he lays out that no Nobel might turn into no Greenland for Europe (as Denmark exercises control over the resource-rich autonomous territory).

NOBEL COMMITTEE GAVE 2025 PEACE PRIZE TO MACHADO, NOT PRESIDENT TRUMP

The Norwegian Nobel Committee annoyed President Trump by awarding the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize not to him but to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

“Dear Jonas: Since your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping 8 wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be dominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States,” the US President wrote.

Such is an example of a kind of over the top and trolling-style rhetoric in the letter which has given people pause, questioning its authenticity.

“Denmark cannot protect this land from Russia or China… The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland,” he added.

As for whether President Trump indeed wrote it, and concerning the bombastic letter’s authenticity, Forbes has noted that “According to PBS Newshour’s Nick Schifrin, who first reported on the matter, the letter has been forwarded by the National Security Council staff to multiple European ambassadors in Washington.”

The President also, in the letter, takes the opportunity to bash Denmark, saying it cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China, and again questioned its legal rights to Greenland:

“There are no written documents; it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.”

The message in full, as first reported by a PBS correspondent:

Hours later, Norway issues a full, formal response:

Norway’s PM Store has since explained that letter came in response to a joint message he had earlier sent to President Trump together with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, rejecting White House plans to impose higher tariffs on Scandinavian countries.

Other leading EU countries have also complained and are pushing back publicly:

MERZ: GERMANY, EU ALLIES DETERMINED TO AVOID TARIFF ESCALATION

“We pointed out the need to de-escalate the exchange and requested a phone call between President Trump, President Stubb and myself,” Store said, and reiterated Norway’s stance on Greenland is unchanged.

READ MORE:

Nobel Peace Prize’s History of Crowning Chaos Over Stability

Deep State Media Downplays President Trump’s 7 Peace Deals Despite Warring Nations’ Confirmation

President Trump refuses to rule out military action to secure Greenland and Panama Canal for U.S. national security

President Donald Trump claims ‘We’re 100% getting Greenland’ - But Danish officials have pushed back

BOTTOMLINE

This communication, described variably as a text message or letter in reports, has indeed caused widespread outrage and concern across Europe.

The message was released publicly by the Norwegian government and distributed by the White House to foreign ambassadors, escalating tensions within NATO and prompting discussions of potential trade wars.

President Trump has already vowed to escalate tariffs starting February 1, 2026, unless the U.S. gains control of Greenland.

Greenland’s strategic value lies in its Arctic position, which could enhance U.S. military presence amid climate change, opening new shipping routes and resource access.

Here’s a visual representation of its importance:

This incident highlights ongoing transatlantic strains, potentially the most severe since World War II, as it risks fracturing NATO unity and igniting economic conflicts.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.