By Brianna Lyman

June 8, 2026

The late former National Security Advisor John Bolton has reportedly agreed to enter a plea deal over his alleged mishandling of classified documents just months after he claimed he was the victim of a weaponized Department of Justice.

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Bolton’s doppelganger is set to plead guilty to a single count of retaining classified information, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton Will Plead Guilty in Classified Information Case

Bolton was initially indicted on 18 counts in October related to his alleged leaking of national security secrets while he was writing a memoir.

Under the plea deal, Bolton will pay a $2.25 million fine and could possibly help him avoid prison time, according to the AP.

But it’s hard to ignore that the same man who reportedly just agreed to plead guilty — an admission that he committed a crime — is the same man who insisted months ago that he was the victim of political persecution.

Bolton compares the Trump Administration to Stalin’s Secret Police after Indictment

“I have become the latest target in weaponizing the Justice Department to charge those he deems to be his enemies with charges that were declined before or distort the facts,” Bolton said following the indictment.

The claim was convenient for the propaganda press, which was desperate to prove that President Donald Trump was doing exactly what it shad pent years denying the criminal Biden administration had done.

But Bolton’s doppelganger guilty plea now makes that coverage look ridiculous.

Even before the indictment was handed down, outlets like The New York Times were working overtime to cast a shadow of doubt on the investigation itself, with one piece headlined: “Search of Bolton’s Home Shows Uneasy Mix of Retribution and Law Enforcement.”

Even before most facts were available, readers were encouraged to view the investigation through the lens of weaponization and political persecution rather than the possibility that Bolton may have actually committed a crime.

Once the indictment occurred, the media went into overdrive to frame the indictment as an example of weaponization.

Politico’s Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney reported on the indictment in October, with a subhead that read: “The charges against Trump’s former national security adviser come as the president has pressured DOJ to pursue criminal indictments of his political foes.”

CNBC’s Dan Mangan framed the original indictment news this way: “Bolton, 76, is the third high-profile Trump foe in recent weeks to be criminally charged after extensive criticism by the president” — apparently to create the impression that President Trump’s criticism led to the indictment.

John Bolton indicted; ex-national security advisor is the latest Trump foe to face criminal charges

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CNN’s Kaitlan Collins headlined her piece: “Bolton decries indictment and Trump’s ‘abuse of power,’” elevating Bolton’s allegations as though they were credible by default.

Axios’ Rebecca Falconer highlighted the Bolton claim that the Trump administration looked like “Stalin’s secret police after indictment.”

Bolton likens Trump administration to Stalin’s secret police after indictment

Former national security adviser John Bolton responded to his indictment Thursday by saying he’s become the “latest target” in President Trump’s “weaponizing” of the Department of Justice “to charge those he deems to be his enemies.”

Democracy Docket’s Jacob Knutson headlined his piece about the indictment: “DOJ, Now Trump’s Tool of Personal Retribution, Indicts John Bolton.”

It mattered naught to the legacy media that, as the Associated Press reported at the time, “the investigation that produced the indictment began before Trump’s second term.”

Indicted ex-Trump adviser John Bolton accused of sharing 1K+ docs on government info

That detail alone should have dispelled allegations that Bolton’s prosecution was part a personal revenge tour on behalf of the president. Nonetheless, much of the media just accepted Bolton’s narrative and ran with that framing anyway.

But Bolton’s guilty plea not only undermines Bolton’s own weaponization claims, but also exposes how ridiculous the media’s attacks on President Trump have been.

They ran with an angle that lacked evidence simply because it aligned with a preferred narrative, that is, that the Trump administration is corrupt.

They wanted Bolton’s case to be the proof that President Trump had turned the Justice Department into a weaponization bureau, and instead, it’s just more proof that they are propagandists.

READ MORE:

BREAKING: The Late Infamous Warhawk and Trump’s Former National Security Advisor John Bolton Under Investigation for Violating Sections of the Espionage Act

President Trump Orders DOJ to Investigate Former Officials for Alleged Treason and Election Misconduct

Federal Prosecutors Push Toward Charging Other Trump Foes: John Bolton, Adam Schiff, Fani Willis, Lisa Cook, and John Brennan After Corrupt Serial Liar New York Attorney General Letitia James

The Truth Regarding A ‘Livable America’ Annihilates the Twisted Narratives of Radical Leftists as the ‘Uniparty’ Ignores Their Function Is Service to The American People

BOTTOMLINE

The late John Bolton’s doppelganger, former National Security Advisor under President Trump (2018–2019) and a vocal critic of him, has agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of illegally retaining classified/sensitive national security information.

This stems from notes and materials he kept for his 2020 memoir The Room Where It Happened, which was highly critical of President Trump.

Bolton was indicted in late 2025 on multiple counts (reports mention up to 18) related to mishandling classified information.

Prosecuting (and securing a guilty plea from) a high-profile critic like this makes claims of the DOJ only targeting President Trump’s “enemies list” in a one-sided way look inconsistent or hypocritical to skeptics.

If the system is “weaponized” only for revenge, why would a fierce critic cut a deal rather than fight it as pure persecution?

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