By Chris Bray

February 15, 2026

On Thursday morning, Border Czar Tom Homan announced the end of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol “surge” to Minnesota.

The media are framing the withdrawal as a “surrender.”

But on Thursday afternoon, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is holding a press conference at the southern end of San Diego, just across the border from Tijuana.

The timing probably isn’t an accident.

ICE Is Expanding Across the US at Breakneck Speed. Here’s Where It’s Going Next

ICE plans to lease offices throughout the US as part of a secret, monthslong expansion campaign. WIRED is publishing dozens of these locations.

A story posted on the Wired magazine website this week noted that the Department of Homeland Security has been rapidly growing its footprint across the country, but California is high on the list of new and expanded ICE offices:

A Trump administration official recently told WIRED that California and New York are “next” for the type of fraud investigation that culminated in 3,000 ICE agents in Minneapolis. At least seven leasing projects are underway in California.

In Sacramento, ICE has installed security features at the John E. Moss building ahead of further expansion. The location is already the site of a Justice Department immigration court.

In Irvine, a city in Orange County located an hour’s drive from Los Angeles, ICE is moving into offices on 2020 Main Street, located right next to the airport and a childcare agency.

In Van Nuys, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, ICE is expanding its offices at the James C. Corman federal building that also has offices for the IRS and Health and Human Services.

Further expansion of ICE offices is also underway throughout the state, in federal buildings in Los Angeles, at San Diego’s Edward J. Schwartz Courthouse and federal building, and in Santa Ana’s federal building.

Other reporting has shown that immigration arrests in border communities of California have already become more frequent:

Immigration arrests surge by 1,500% in San Diego: ‘I feel the temperature rising’

With immigration arrests increasing, San Diego is bracing for an even bigger crackdown.

“Government data analyzed by CalMatters show nearly a 1500% increase in arrests for May to October compared to the same time period a year earlier. The arrests occurred in San Diego and Imperial counties, a region the federal government refers to as its San Diego area of responsibility. … In September and October, federal immigration officers arrested more than twice as many people in the San Diego region than they did in all of 2024, according to government data.”

The drawdown in Minnesota probably isn’t about Minnesota, and is likely reflective of a rebalancing of enforcement priorities at DHS rather than being a retreat from Minneapolis.

Federal immigration officers are leaving Minnesota in large numbers, but they’re going somewhere else. Noem’s 4:30 ET press conference in San Diego will be worth watching.

The Federalist has asked DHS officials about the destination of ICE and CBP officers leaving Minnesota, but hasn’t received an answer.

BOTTOMLINE

The announcement of a drawdown in ICE operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, follows weeks of intense controversy surrounding “Operation Metro Surge,” which involved deploying thousands of federal agents to the area for mass immigration enforcement.

The operation, which began in early 2026, led to widespread protests, economic losses estimated at over $200 million for local businesses, and at least one reported death during confrontations.

On February 12, 2026, Border Czar Tom Homan declared the surge’s conclusion, with a significant reduction in agents already underway, shifting focus to more targeted enforcement after agreements with local authorities for notifications on criminal releases.

This move coincides with escalating ICE activities in California, supporting the theory that resources are being redirected there for a potential surge.

In California, immigration detentions have more than doubled year-over-year, with daily averages reaching about 6,400 people—one facility alone surging from 3 to 1,800 detainees.

Arrests in San Diego have spiked by 1,500% compared to the previous year, prompting protests under the “ICE Out of Everywhere” banner, including confrontations in Los Angeles where agents have been accused of aggressive patrols.

Nationally, ICE is investing $38 billion to convert warehouses into massive detention centers, anticipating a wave of arrests amid hiring 12,000 new agents.

This shift aligns with broader Trump administration priorities, funded by the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which has boosted ICE’s workforce by 36% while other federal agencies shrink.

