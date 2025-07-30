By Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)

July 30, 2025

After enduring four brutal years of being relentlessly prosecuted, surveilled, slandered, and even shot at, President Trump has returned to finish what he started.

His mission remains the same, to Make America Great Again, but to accomplish his goals, he must destroy the Deep State.

The American people are now putting on notice those individuals and networks—inside and outside the U.S. government—who participated in what history will remember as an attempted political coup.

Accountability is no longer optional; it’s coming, and our enemies know it.

A Nation of Laws

Are we currently a nation of laws operating under a constitutional order?

Do Americans feel as though we are a republic run by and for the people?

Our justice system has been under siege from within.

Many Americans, especially conservatives, have become rightfully jaded.

Over the past decade, trust in our institutions has collapsed:

* 20% of Americans trust the federal government to do what is right “most of the time.”

* 26% trust the Department of Justice to be fair and impartial.

* A 2021 Rasmussen poll found that 58% of voters believe there is a "Deep State" secretly influencing federal policy.

For decades, Democrats ran the show, while many Republicans played the role of polite losers in a rigged system, but a new area has arrived.

President Trump has been preparing for this moment for years. What you see now is a coordinated, legal, and methodical counteroffensive.

Tulsi Gabbard’s Declassifications: The First Domino

The recent declassifications from DNI Tulsi Gabbard weren’t coincidental.

They were a strategic disclosure of evidence and laid the groundwork for follow-on prosecutions.

Here’s what those documents confirm:

Barack Obama knew in December 2016 that there was no Russia-Trump collusion. He also knew the late Hillary Clinton’s campaign was manufacturing the narrative, yet he allowed it to proceed anyway.

Why…Because globalism and communism were the end goals. Obama was not just transforming America, he was weaponizing the entire federal government to destroy a duly elected successor.

This wasn’t politics, this was a coup that they nearly got away with.

How Do We Know?

Let’s look at five confirmed, documented facts that expose this Deep State playbook:

1. Illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign via FISA warrants—later ruled invalid. The DOJ’s Inspector General found at least 17 significant errors or omissions in the Carter Page FISA applications (Horowitz Report, 2019).

2. Unmasking of Gen. Michael Flynn by dozens of Obama-era officials. According to DNI declassifications, 39 officials made 53 unmasking requests involving Flynn, including Biden and Obama’s Chief of Staff.

3. Despite its unverified status, Senator John McCain hand-delivered the Steele Dossier to the late James Comey, and it later became the basis for FBI surveillance.

4. The late Attorney General Bill Barr claimed “no election fraud” within days of the 2020 election despite hundreds of affidavits, video footage, and ongoing court challenges.

5. The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago authorized with “deadly force” authority in the execution order (as confirmed by court filings in 2024).

Why 2020 Was Critical

2020 wasn’t just about beating President Trump; it was about silencing him before he could uncover and expose their crimes.

The Deep State’s strategy is to run out the clock since the federal statute of limitations for many offenses is five years.

But there’s one catch: a conspiracy investigation resets the clock and opens up new venues for prosecution.

The Deep State’s favorite Washington, D.C., courtrooms can no longer protect this corruption-Florida is now in play, and that changes everything.

A New DOJ — A New Battlefield

This marks a new chapter beyond the Barr–Wray–Durham era.

The president has appointed a talented team of leaders and assigned them clear responsibilities and expectations to ensure accountability.

From the FBI’s new investigations to Tulsi’s precise declassifications, every piece of this operation is moving in sync.

You don’t declassify sensitive intel unless ready to act on it.

You don’t flip the DOJ unless you plan to prosecute.

This is not the Trump of 2017.

This is 2025 Trump, deliberate, battle-tested, and backed by a trusted inner circle.

He knows who’s loyal and he knows where to strike.

What’s On the Table?

This battle goes far beyond Russiagate.

The scope includes:

● 2020 election interference: A 2022 Rasmussen poll found that 52% of voters believe cheating affected the election's outcome.

● Mail-in ballot fraud: States like Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia have documented serious ballot chain-of-custody issues. (WI Legislative Audit Bureau, AZ Senate Report)

● Biden’s cognitive decline: Recent NBC polling shows that 68% of Americans have concerns about Biden’s mental and physical fitness to serve.

● COVID deception: Emails from the late Anthony Fauci reveal intentional suppression of lab-leak theories and collusion with Big Tech to silence dissent.

● J6 narrative manipulation: Surveillance footage has been withheld for years, revealing misleading DOJ narratives and possible entrapment.

● Weaponized justice system: In 2023 alone, 91 charges were brought against President Donald Trump across four jurisdictions, more than any U.S. President in history.

“This Time, People Have to Pay.”

President Trump recently declared:

“I let Hillary go in 2017 to avoid dividing the country, but after what they did to me — right or wrong—people have to pay.”

This time, there will be no passes. If you’ve followed President Trump long enough, you know one thing: He keeps his promises.

The Two-Tiered System Is Ending

The American people are watching. Trust must be restored and justice must be served.

The two-tiered system of political protection is collapsing. Justice is no longer reserved for one political party. The two-tiered system is being dismantled.

The Hunted Have Become the Hunters

If you know someone disillusioned, skeptical, silent, or even in panic, send them this article.

Remind them: The truth is rising and justice is coming.

BOTTOMLINE

The phrase "the hunted have become the hunters" in this context suggests a reversal of roles, where those previously targeted or scrutinized are now taking an offensive position.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has made bold claims, accusing Obama-era intelligence leadership of orchestrating a conspiracy to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory.

These allegations center on the idea that figures like treasonous President Barack Obama, former DNI James Clapper, the late CIA Director John Brennan, the late National Security Advisor Susan Rice and others manipulated intelligence to falsely suggest Russian interference in the 2016 election to delegitimize Trump’s win.

Gabbard’s claims, as reported, rely on declassified documents, including a December 8, 2016, intelligence brief stating Russia did not hack or alter the election outcome, and a House Intelligence Committee report from 2020.

She argues that pre-election assessments indicated Russia was “probably not trying” to influence the election via cyberattacks, but post-election, a new narrative emerged, allegedly driven by criminal Obama’s team, using unreliable sources like the Steele dossier.

This, she claims, fueled a “years-long coup” involving the Mueller investigation, impeachments, and other actions against President Trump.

Multiple sources, including a 2020 Senate Intelligence Committee report led by Republicans, affirm Russia’s interference through influence campaigns, not vote tampering, and found no evidence of a fabricated assessment.

Critics, like Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Jim Himes, argue Gabbard’s accusations misrepresent the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, conflate distinct Russian activities (e.g., hacking vs. disinformation), and serve as a distraction, possibly from issues like the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Four prior investigations—by Robert Mueller, the DOJ Inspector General, the Senate, and John Durham—found no such conspiracy.

The narrative is further complicated by partisan dynamics.

Gabbard’s declassification efforts and President Trump’s endorsement of her claims align with long-standing Republican grievances about the Russia probe.

On X, posts amplify Gabbard’s narrative, framing it as a “treasonous conspiracy” exposed by “bombshell” evidence.

Still, the declassification raises questions about transparency and the politicization of intelligence, a concern on both sides.

The situation remains unresolved, with the DOJ forming a “strike force” to assess Gabbard’s claims, suggesting further developments.

