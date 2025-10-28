Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pfeffernut Maus's avatar
Pfeffernut Maus
3m

This is good... on the one hand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jane forrest's avatar
Jane forrest
20m

This is a good thing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture