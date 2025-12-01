By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 2, 2025

Despite FBI Director Kash Patel’s efforts to purge the FBI of traitors and malcontent grudge-holders, the agency remains replete with them, troublemakers working arduously to undermine the director’s authority, two FBI sources told Real Raw News.

Since Patel’s confirmation in early February, he has overseen the firing of approximately 350 special agents and support staff.

He canned agents who tried to stir up shit on January 6. He dismissed, or ordered the incarceration of, agents who had participated in the unlawful occupation of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022.

And a broader purge resulted in the expulsion of 145 field agents who had failed multiple polygraph exams during which the examiner had asked the subjects whether they had sworn allegiance to Barack Obama, Joseph Biden, or the now-deceased Christopher Wray.

But even those guardrails have not pruned the growing, overwhelming animosity within the bureau toward both the president and Patel, our sources said. Enmity exists among recruits at the bureau’s Quantico Training Academy, according to one source.

“What we’ve found, some trainees beat the initial vetting, the screening process, and have made it past weeks three, ten, and fourteen before we noticed something peculiar in the attitudes, the behaviors, usually in students getting top marks,” our source said.

He cited Basic Field Training Course (BFTC) 25-1 as an example.

It began in October 2024—while criminal Biden was still the illegitimate president—and ended in early 2025. Two hundred and seventeen candidates attended the initial swearing-in but only 135 graduated.

Some got dropped for medical reasons, and a dozen or so quit because they couldn’t handle the academic or physical rigor of the program.

But 16 were expelled after FBI screeners discovered titanic deceit, based on digital footprints and in-person interviews with family, friends, and neighbors of people in class 25-1.

“The vetting doesn’t stop when a candidate is accepted into the program—it’s endless. We found examples of extreme political bias, above what we’d expect to see in a casual conversation. We got people joining up not because they want to be a federal agent but to manufacture chaos within the bureau—we’re convinced,” one source said.

Even class 25-2, which began after Patel took control of the FBI, had bad apples, the source added.

At week five, deep into the training curriculum, Assistant Director of the Training Division Brian Dugan expelled four trainees upon learning they had routinely attended anti-Trump and pro-Kamala Harris rallies ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Our source said the four, who lived in different states hundreds or thousands of miles apart, knew each other via social media and had applied to the academy solely to instigate trouble, to persuade other students that President Trump and Patel were missing the bureau’s resources to settle political scores.

The source said he believes the provocateurs, who are entwined with the Deep State, are likely being paid by bad actors to infiltrate the FBI.

“It’s not beyond reason to think someone like Soros is recruiting and paying people to infiltrate our ranks, you know, to get young blood into the mix. We’ve made gains culling Obama and Biden holdovers, but, man, it ain’t easy ’cause we got 20,000 people and a lot of them sure don’t like Patel,” one source said.

“And it’s not just liberals. There’s a rise in hardcore’ America First’ recruits who don’t think an Indian should lead the country’s foremost law enforcement agency. So, we’re getting whacked on two fronts,” the source said.

Both sources told us the bureau’s leadership is diligently disqualifying agitators but opined that President Trump should’ve disbanded the bureau and rebuilt it from scratch, even though they might’ve lost their jobs.

“I’d happily be a sacrificial lamb if it meant restoring integrity and trust in the FBI,” one source said. “It’d be a small price to pay. I could always find other work.”