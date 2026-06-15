By Ramon Tomey

June 15, 2026

“The Epstein Files: Unmasking the Globalist Agenda” points out that the DOJ’s February 2025 release of Epstein files was a controlled deception , featuring flight logs, contact lists and heavily redacted emails, while Epstein’s black book, safe contents and property surveillance footage remain hidden to protect powerful globalist elites.

Government lawyers used national security exemptions and twisted grand jury secrecy rules to shield information embarrassing to powerful figures, weaponizing laws designed for fair trials to cover up crimes committed by the globalist network.

Epstein’s operation was a system for control and blackmail, not just one man’s crimes , involving hidden cameras, victim recruitment through modeling and adoption agencies and connections to transhumanism, digital IDs and depopulation agendas.

The network extended to human trafficking pipelines in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, with Little St. James island serving as a secure meeting place for intelligence agents and wealthy elites, where mass graves have reportedly been found.

Independent researchers must pursue Freedom of Information Act requests and compare DOJ releases with pre-death journalist evidence, as the government cannot be trusted to police its own, and the hidden files contain names tying globalist elites to child trafficking and corruption.

According to the book “The Epstein Files: Unmasking the Globalist Agenda,” the Department of Justice‘s (DOJ) February 2025 release of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (1953-2019) was touted as a moment of transparency.

In reality, it was a carefully curated deception.

What emerged were flight logs, contact lists and heavily redacted emails – a controlled leak designed to satisfy public pressure while protecting the guilty.

But the most damning evidence remains hidden.

Epstein’s black book, the contents of his safe and the surveillance footage from his properties remain locked away, their secrets guarded by a system that was never intended to deliver justice.

The timing of this release reveals everything. Multiple delays were followed by a document dump that satisfied no one seeking real accountability.

Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s decisions were influenced by political calculations, not a commitment to truth.

Government lawyers cited national security exemptions to shield information that might embarrass powerful figures.

Grand jury secrecy rules were twisted to protect co-conspirators.

These laws, originally designed for fair trials, have been weaponized to cover up crimes committed by the globalist elite.

What remains hidden is far more important than what was shown.

Epstein’s network was never just about one man’s dark desires. It was a system – a machine built for control, blackmail and the advancement of a globalist agenda that sees human beings as resources to be used and discarded.

The Epstein files expose what the Health Ranger Mike Adams called “the globalist script,” connecting pedophile blackmail operations to larger agendas like transhumanism and digital IDs.

The money to keep this operation running flowed from some of the world’s wealthiest families, who bought access, influence and silence.

Why Epstein’s Network Still Controls the World Despite His Demise

The Epstein network extended deep into the underworld of human trafficking, tapping into pipelines involving adoption agencies, modeling agencies and orphanages – especially in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia.

Little St. James, his private island, was not a vacation spot. It was a secure meeting place for intelligence agents, business executives and university professors.

Hidden cameras and sophisticated communication systems were built for secrecy.

The most chilling part was how Epstein recruited his victims.

Young women were groomed to become recruiters themselves, creating photographic and video evidence for blackmail, turned into tools of the globalist machine.

The released files reveal that Epstein was not just a pedophile but a key figure in advancing globalist projects like transgenderism, digital IDs and depopulation.

The network was about control.

Mass graves have been found on the island, showing that the cover-up continues to this day.

When powerful people like the late Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates finally issue apologies for their ties to Epstein, it only confirms that the network of power is real and still operating.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

For those who want to see the documents for themselves, the path exists through Freedom of Information Act requests, though be prepared for long delays and heavy redactions.

Independent news outlets have published guides on how to access and interpret the files. The key is to compare what the DOJ released with the evidence compiled by journalists before Epstein’s death.

The lesson is clear: We cannot trust the government to police its own.

The files that remain hidden contain the names and deals that tie the globalist elite to child trafficking, corruption and control over international finance.

For those who value truth and transparency, the message is unmistakable.

We must rely on alternative voices and decentralized methods of information gathering. The Epstein files are not closed; they are waiting for brave researchers to uncover what the DOJ tried to keep hidden.

“The Epstein Files: Unmasking the Globalist Agenda” pulls back the curtain on one of the most shocking conspiracies of our time.

Far more than a story of a single predator, this book reveals how Jeffrey Epstein served as a linchpin in a vast network connecting pedophile blackmail, transhumanist research, digital ID systems, and manufactured global crises.

Drawing on the heavily redacted DOJ releases and independent investigations, it exposes the deliberate cover-up by elites who used Epstein to advance a hidden agenda of population control, surveillance, and social engineering.

From the funding of transgender activism as a psychological operation to the scripting of events like 9/11 and COVID, the evidence presented confirms what many dismissed as conspiracy theory.

Readers will discover how the same network that protected Epstein now pushes digital IDs, central bank digital currencies, and AI-driven surveillance to strip away individual sovereignty.

The book documents the financial ruin and censorship faced by whistleblowers, the role of intelligence agencies in manufacturing crises, and the theater of democracy that masks a globalist cabal.

But it doesn’t stop at diagnosis—it offers a practical roadmap for resistance.

Chapters on natural health, self-sufficiency, decentralized communication, and legal protections provide actionable steps to defend your liberty.

This book is essential for anyone who has questioned the official narratives and seeks the truth behind the headlines.

It is a wake-up call for freedom-loving individuals, parents concerned about digital ID in schools, and citizens ready to build resilient communities outside broken political systems.

By exposing the full scope of the Epstein network, this work empowers readers to see through the globalist script and reclaim their health, wealth, and sovereignty.

READ MORE:

BOMBSHELL! List of Hollywood Pedo-Names, Deep State, CIA, Major Companies, Politicians, Vatican, Visitors on Epstein “Pedophile Island” – Deep State Pedophiles Exposed

Epstein’s Island and The Gateway to The Psychology of Evil

FBI Wars with Itself Over Release of Epstein Files

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked FBI Document Reveals Jeffrey Epstein’s Secret History as an FBI Informant

MEGA BOMBSHELL: Hackers Wiped 100 Terabytes of Epstein Files Data from FBI New York Headquarters During 2023 Super Bowl Sunday!

BOTTOMLINE

The Epstein Files reveal a real criminal network of elite access and systemic failures in accountability.

Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender who, along with Ghislaine Maxwell (convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking), ran a scheme recruiting and abusing underage girls, often through a “pyramid” where victims were pressured to recruit others.

Many named individuals had tangential, social, or business associations.

The files unmask disturbing truths: a serial abuser who infiltrated elite circles, a justice system that failed victims in 2008, and the opacity around powerful people’s associations.

They highlight how wealth and connections can create dangerous access and delayed accountability. Hidden cameras and victim accounts are chilling.

The core lesson is accountability for predators and scrutiny of unchecked power.

Many high-profile names have denied wrongdoing, consistent with the files’ lack of direct criminal linkage for most.

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