By Ramon Tomey

May 6, 2025

The U.S. has a history of secret and unethical medical and military experiments, including radiation exposure, biological warfare tests and deliberate infections, often conducted without consent.

Key examples include the 1932 Tuskegee Syphilis Study (withholding treatment from Black men), the 1940 malaria experiments on prisoners and the Rockefeller Institute’s 1931 cancer cell injections.

From 1949 to 1969, the military released harmful bacteria (e.g., Serratia marcescens in San Francisco) and chemicals (e.g., zinc cadmium sulfide over Winnipeg) in populated areas to study dispersal patterns.

Experiments included spraying bacteria in airports (Reagan National), releasing mosquitoes carrying dengue fever (Georgia, Florida and Puerto Rico), and contaminating subway systems (NYC and Chicago) without public knowledge.

Many tests remained classified for decades; few victims received justice. These cases highlight ongoing concerns about ethics, transparency and human rights in research.

The history of medical and military research in the U.S. is marred by a series of unethical experiments conducted on unwitting human subjects.

From secret radiation exposure to biological warfare tests on civilian populations, these disturbing experiments reveal a pattern of disregard for human rights in the name of scientific advancement and national security.

Early experiments: Cancer, syphilis and malaria

In 1931, the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Investigations conducted experiments in which human subjects were deliberately infected with cancer cells – without their knowledge or consent.

Around the same time, Dr. Cornelius Rhoads, under the auspices of government and civilian hospitals, began exposing patients to high doses of radiation to study its effects.

Rhoads later became a key figure in the U.S. biological weapons program.

One of the most infamous cases of unethical medical research was the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, which began in 1932.

The U.S. Public Health Service recruited 600 African American men, 200 of whom had syphilis, under the false promise of free medical care.

Researchers withheld treatment – even after penicillin became the standard cure in the 1940s – to observe the disease’s progression.

The study continued for 40 years, only ending in 1972 after public outcry.

In 1940, 400 prisoners in Chicago were infected with malaria to test experimental drugs. These inmates were subjected to painful symptoms without proper medical oversight, highlighting the exploitation of vulnerable populations in medical research.

Biological and chemical warfare testing on civilians

Between 1949 and 1969, the U.S. military and intelligence agencies conducted secret biological warfare tests in at least 239 populated areas – including New York City (NYC); Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; and St. Louis.

These experiments involved releasing harmful bacteria and chemical agents into the air to study their dispersal patterns.

One of the most alarming incidents occurred in September 1950, when the U.S. Navy released Serratia marcescens, a potentially pathogenic bacterium, off the coast of San Francisco.

The bacteria spread through the city, leading to multiple infections and at least one death.

During the 1950s and 1960s, the U.S. Army and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) conducted aerosol dispersion tests using the toxic compound zinc cadmium sulfide over populated areas in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In 1953, 36 tests were performed on citizens of Winnipeg in Canada’s Manitoba province, where the chemical was sprayed to assess its potential to induce cancer.

Military experiments on public spaces

The Vietnam War era saw some of the most brazen biological experiments.

In one instance, the U.S. Army sprayed a bacterial mist at unsuspecting travelers in Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport to test the effectiveness of biological agents in crowded spaces.

Government scientists also placed Bacillus globigii, a bacterium linked to food poisoning and infections, inside light bulbs and dropped them into the NYC and Chicago subway systems.

The goal was to study how pathogens could spread in urban environments – without informing the public of the risks.

The military also tested B. globigii in Hawaii, deploying it from a submarine into the port of Oahu to simulate a biological attack on a naval base.

In another shocking case, the U.S. military and the CIA released dengue fever-carrying mosquitoes in Georgia and Florida, leading to outbreaks of the debilitating disease.

Similar tests were conducted in Puerto Rico, where civilians were exposed to biological agents without their knowledge.

Legacy and accountability

Many of these experiments remained classified for decades, only coming to light through Freedom of Information Act requests and investigative journalism.

While some victims and their families have sought justice, most received no compensation or acknowledgment from the government.

These unethical experiments raise critical questions about medical ethics, government transparency and human rights.

They serve as a grim reminder of what can happen when scientific research is conducted without oversight or consent – a warning that remains relevant today as new technologies and military strategies emerge.

Think government wants to help you? Revisit the true, horrifying history of the Tuskegee medical experiments on blacks

J. D. Heyes

As noted by Alan Bellows at the Damn Interesting blog, the medical community in general had few tools in its arsenal to battle syphilis, a crippling affliction that, at the time, was spreading quickly in certain areas of the world, particularly areas of great poverty.

"Even for those who could afford medical care," Bellows wrote, "the only known treatments rivaled the disease itself in the harm they did to sufferers."



In 1932, Dr. Taliaferro Clark of the United States Public Health Service (PHS) -- a uniformed federal health agency overseen by the U.S. Surgeon General -- launched a study in Macon County, Alabama, to document the progression of what had become a very troublesome sexually transmitted disease.

It was a region that was home to scores of poverty-stricken, largely illiterate black farmers; cases there had reached great proportions:



The Tuskegee Syphilis Study was undertaken in the hopes that a deeper understanding of syphilis would provide new insights on potential treatments, and possibly justify a government-funded treatment program. But from these noble beginnings, a lack of funds and a shortage of ethics led to one of the most shameful clinical mishaps in US history.

$50 stipend



Syphilis, which is caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum, is one of the more dangerous sexually transmitted diseases; if left untreated, it can cause substantial health problems such as damage to the brain, nerves, eyes, heart, blood vessels, liver, bones and joints.

In extreme cases, it can cause difficulty coordinating muscle movements, paralysis, numbness, gradual blindness, mental illness and even death.



The Tuskegee Syphilis Study was launched in cooperation with a hospital at the Tuskegee Institute, a black university founded by Booker T. Washington, a national African-American leader, educator, author and presidential adviser in the 19th and early 20th century (who died in Tuskegee in 1915).



The PHS did not provide residents with many details of the study or its purpose, but officials offered a daily meal and free medical treatment to anyone who participated, in addition to a $50 burial stipend for anyone who agreed to allow an autopsy in the event that they died during the study.



"To the men who labored in the fields every day and paid rent on the land with a share of their crops, this offer was extremely appealing," wrote Bellows.

"Six hundred volunteers were accepted for the study, including 201 healthy men in the control group and 399 who tested positive for syphilis."



Keeping it all secret



The catch: There were no funds available to provide any useful medication to participants, so researchers could do little more than watch as the disease progressed in those who were afflicted.

They reasoned that, as long as they did no harm to the patients, the study's methodology was justified by the knowledge that it would produce for the whole of Mankind.



But, as Bellows, notes, "Almost immediately, however, these noble goals buckled under the weight of misguided research."

Doctors decided not to disclose the seriousness of the disease to the volunteers, instead informing them that they required treatment for an equivocal sickness which they referred to as "bad blood."

Researchers instead provided sick participants with daily aspirin and doses of iron supplements under the guise that those were more potent medications.



The deception caused Dr. Clark to retire from the project shortly after it was launched, but the remaining research team stayed in place.

Bellows wrote further:



Under the care of nurse Eunice Rivers-- an African American nurse who had trained at Tuskegee-- blood samples were periodically taken from participants. They were also subjected to occasional spinal taps, a test where the... spinal column is punctured by a large needle to collect a sample of cerebrospinal fluid. This "golden needle treatment" offered no health benefits to the patients, in fact it often triggered severe headaches and nausea, and there was a small risk of disability or death. But the researchers deemed it necessary in order to test for indications of neurosyphilis.

A spinal tap administered as part of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study



In the end, many study participants died; "autopsies revealed a wide range of syphilis complications, including leaky heart valves, burst aortas, skeletal tumors, degenerated spinal cords, and brain damage."

And researchers refused to turn over the cure -- penicillin -- to their patients, in the interest of research and science.

The late Bill Clinton with the surviving Tuskegee patients

