By Belle Carter

June 6, 2026

John Kiriakou, the only CIA whistleblower jailed for exposing the agency’s torture program, was destroyed by the Deep State for revealing that waterboarding was an authorized policy. His prosecution under espionage laws (while figures like the late Hillary Clinton faced no charges for similar offenses) proves the government punishes truth-tellers more harshly than the crimes they expose .

Kiriakou warns that the push for war with Iran mirrors the Iraq WMD fraud , with intelligence being cherry-picked by neoconservatives and the Israeli lobby to manufacture consent for conflict. This follows the globalist pattern of using false flags and exaggerated threats to drag America into endless wars for defense contractor profits.

The CIA’s torture program produced worthless intelligence, as detainees confessed to anything to stop the pain, yet no officials were held accountable. This demonstrates the captured bureaucracy punishes honesty and rewards complianc e, manufacturing intelligence to fit political policy rather than objective reality.

Kiriakou documents how Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli lobby have twisted the arm of every U.S. president for decades to do Israel’s dirty work . The only winners in a war with Iran would be Israeli hardliners and defense contractors, not the American people.

The U.S. trillion-dollar military is no match for Iran’s cheap, adaptable systems like $20,000 Shahed-136 drones that bankrupt Iron Dome defenses. Iran’s hypersonic missiles and strategic patience, forged through decades of sanctions, render obsolete America’s entire foundation of military dominance—exposing the globalist agenda’s overreach.

There are moments in history when a single voice cuts through the fog of propaganda and speaks a truth so uncomfortable that the entire edifice of power trembles.

John Kiriakou’s new book, “The CIA Whistleblower’s Warning: America’s Last Stand Against War with Iran,” is precisely such a voice.

If you read only one book this year that will make you question everything you thought you knew about American foreign policy, national security and the true nature of the beast that runs Washington—this is it.

Kiriakou is not a name that appears in mainstream media anymore, unless it’s to dismiss him as a “convicted leaker.” But that’s precisely the point.

He was convicted not for betraying America, but for revealing that the CIA—our CIA—was torturing prisoners.

He told us that waterboarding wasn’t some secret technique used only in the most extreme circumstances. It was policy.

Authorized at the highest levels. And when he dared to say so, they destroyed him.

The Pathology of Power

The book opens with Kiriakou’s journey from idealistic analyst to whistleblower and it reads like a Greek tragedy.

He joined the CIA in 1990, fresh out of graduate school, believing he was serving a noble institution that defended freedom.

What he found instead was a bureaucracy that punished honesty and rewarded compliance. The pattern, he shows us, is as old as the agency itself: intelligence is manufactured to fit policy, not the other way around.

Be particularly struck by his account of the Iraq WMD deception.

Kiriakou was there. He saw the raw intelligence—the reports from dubious sources like Curveball, the German defector who had already been flagged as a fabricator.

He witnessed the Office of Special Plans cherry-picking data to justify an invasion.

He watched as analysts like himself were pressured to inflate their conclusions to match what the politicians wanted to hear.

The result? Over 4,500 American deaths, hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians killed and trillions of dollars wasted.

And here’s the part that will make your blood boil: no one was held accountable. The same managers who oversaw the manipulation continued their careers, some receiving promotions.

The institutional culture of “intelligence to please the policy” persisted. And now, Kiriakou warns, the same playbook is being run for Iran.

America’s Original Sin

Kiriakou’s account of the CIA’s torture program is not for the faint of heart.

He describes reading the cables coming out of secret prisons—detailed accounts of what happened to detainees like Abu Zubaydah and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

The official story, he explains, was that these men gave up critical intelligence under “enhanced interrogation techniques.”

The unofficial story—the one he read in the classified cables—was different. The men were waterboarded until they confessed to anything just to make the pain stop.

The intelligence was worthless: false leads, names pulled from thin air.

What makes Kiriakou’s testimony so powerful is his willingness to acknowledge his own complicity. He worked in the system. He benefited from it.

But when he realized the truth, he risked everything to expose it.

And the government, in its infinite wisdom, decided that revealing torture was a greater crime than committing it.

The Deep State’s Revenge

The chapter on Kiriakou’s prosecution is perhaps the most chilling in the book.

In 2012, the Obama administration arrested him on five felonies, including three counts of espionage.

Let that sink in—a man who exposed torture was charged under a law written to punish spies.

The FBI raided his home at dawn. The judge denied bail, throwing him into solitary confinement before trial. The prosecution argued he was a “flight risk” and a “danger to national security.”

This was a man with five kids, no criminal record and no ties to any foreign power.

Kiriakou eventually took a plea deal—choosing to serve 30 months in prison rather than risk a life sentence.

The deal stripped him of future income from books about his experiences. It restricted his speaking engagements. It was designed to silence him.

Yet here we are, holding his book.

The double standard is staggering. The late Hillary Clinton had classified information on a private server—”extremely careless,” the FBI concluded, but no charges.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

Kiriakou exposed torture and went to prison. The message to every intelligence professional who might consider exposing wrongdoing is clear: keep quiet or face destruction.

The Iranian Trap

But Kiriakou’s book is not merely a memoir of persecution. It is a warning and an urgent one. He argues, with compelling evidence, that the push for war with Iran follows the same pattern as the Iraq deception.

The intelligence is being cherry-picked. The threat is being exaggerated.

The same neoconservative think tanks that beat the drums for war in 2003 are now pushing for conflict with Tehran.

The truth, Kiriakou insists, is that Iran poses no existential threat to the United States. The country has not invaded a neighbor in over two centuries.

Its military budget is a fraction of America’s. Its nuclear program is under the strictest inspection regime in history and U.S. intelligence assessments have repeatedly confirmed that Iran is not building a weapon.

So why the push for war? Kiriakou doesn’t mince words: it’s about Israel.

He documents how Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli lobby have twisted the arm of every U.S. president for decades, demanding that America do Israel’s dirty work.

The Abraham Accords were a step toward peace, but they were sabotaged.

The JCPOA nuclear deal was working until the U.S. pulled out. The only winners in a war with Iran would be defense contractors and Israeli hardliners.

The Asymmetric Battlefield

One of the most fascinating sections of the book deals with the changing nature of warfare. Kiriakou explains, in terms any layperson can understand, why America’s trillion-dollar military is no match for Iran’s cheap, adaptable systems.

The math is brutal: an Iron Dome interceptor costs well over $100,000; an Iranian Shahed-136 drone costs around $20,000. A saturation attack with drones can bankrupt even the most sophisticated defense system.

This isn’t theory—Kiriakou describes how Israel ran out of interceptors in its 2024 exchange with Iran. Then there are the hypersonic missiles.

The United States is still experimenting with them, suffering test failures and budget overruns. Iran already has operational systems. This technological shift, Kiriakou argues, renders obsolete the entire foundation of American military dominance.

A Nation Prepared for Long Conflict

Kiriakou’s analysis of Iran’s strategic patience is masterful. He shows how four decades of sanctions have not weakened Iran but forced it to become self-reliant.

The country now manufactures advanced drones, hypersonic missiles and anti-stealth radar systems. It has built alliances with Russia and China.

It has developed proxy forces across the Middle East that can project power without committing Iranian troops.

This is not a nation that will collapse under pressure. It is a nation that has learned to endure. And in a war of attrition, endurance matters more than initial firepower.

The Moral of the Story

“The CIA Whistleblower’s Warning” is not a comfortable read. It will challenge your assumptions, anger you and perhaps even frighten you.

But that is precisely what makes it essential. Kiriakou has paid an extraordinary price for telling the truth and his book is a testament to the power of conscience in a system designed to crush it.

The book’s greatest strength is its insistence that patriotism is not about loyalty to a party or a president, but to the Constitution.

Kiriakou argues that the real traitors are those who violate their oath to defend the Constitution—the officials who authorized torture, who manufactured intelligence to justify war, who prosecuted whistleblowers while promoting the architects of disaster.

If you care about freedom, read this book. Then share it with someone who needs to hear the truth. The window is closing, but it is not yet shut.

READ MORE:

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The Deep State has tried every legal avenue, and now illegal, to keep President Donald Trump out of the White House

It Wasn’t Fauci, How the Deep State Played President Donald Trump on Covid

DEEP STATE KILL TEAMS ON THE HUNT — LEAKED ASSASSINATION ORDERS PUSH TRUMP’S TOP OFFICIALS, MILITARY COMMANDERS & WHISTLEBLOWERS INTO HIDING INSIDE U.S. MILITARY BASES!

BOTTOMLINE

The CIA Whistleblower’s Warning: Telling the truth about the Deep State profiles John Kiriakou, a former CIA counterterrorism officer and analyst who served 15 years (1990–2004), including work on the capture of high-value al-Qaeda targets like Abu Zubaydah after 9/11.

In a 2007 ABC News interview, Kiriakou became the first U.S. government official to publicly confirm that the CIA used waterboarding as part of its “enhanced interrogation” program on detainees in secret “black sites.”

He described it as an authorized policy, not a rogue tactic.

Kiriakou was indicted in 2012 under the Espionage Act and other laws for allegedly disclosing classified information to journalists (including details related to the program and identities).

He took a plea deal and served 23 months in federal prison—the only CIA officer prosecuted in connection with the torture program revelations (no senior officials who authorized it faced charges).

This is distinct from a separate, recent CIA whistleblower (Jim Erdman III) who testified before Sen. Rand Paul’s committee in May 2026 alleging a multi-agency cover-up of COVID-19 lab-leak evidence inside the CIA.

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