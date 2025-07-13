By Amil Imani

July 13, 2025

IRAN. The name alone echoes with history, a war cry resonating from the dawn of civilization. It means “Land of Aryans”“The Land of Nobles,” a title rooted in the ancient Indo-European tribes who forged a legacy of strength, culture, and unyielding spirit on the Persian plateau.

The Persians were warriors and builders of empires – they followed the Zoroastrian creed of good words, good thoughts, and good deeds, carving their mark into the mountains and deserts of this sacred land.

To be Iranian is to carry the blood of these titans, to stand tall as heirs to Cyrus the Great, Darius the Great, and the immortal soul of Persepolis.

But the mullahs who strangle Iran today are not Iranians. They are impostors, a cabal of bearded tyrants who have hijacked the land and its people, defiled its essence with their theocratic chokehold.

These mullahs are not the sons of Iran’s ancient soil.

They are aliens in spirit, betrayers of the Persian flame that has burned for millennia.

Iran is not their home – it is their hostage. They drape themselves in the flag whose words were forged in the deserts of Arabia, not the highlands of Persia.

They mouth Persian words, but their hearts beat to a foreign drum.

Their ideology, their so-called “revolution,” is a venomous import, a 7th-century Islamic dogma that has no root in Iran’s ancient soul.

They are not Iranians – they are occupiers, usurpers who have chained a nation to their altar of control since 1979.

Examine their actions. The mullahs have transformed Iran, once a beacon of civilization, into a prison of fear.

They impose their rule with the Morality Police, a group of thugs who assault women for daring to reveal a strand of hair.

Iran’s morality police have terrorized women for decades. Who are they?

They hang dissidents from cranes, their bodies swaying like grim trophies in the streets of Tehran. They finance terror worldwide, from Hezbollah to Hamas, while Iran’s own citizens suffer starvation under sanctions and economic devastation.

This is not the way of old Persia. This is not the legacy of a people who gave the world the Cyrus Cylinder, the first charter of human rights.

The mullahs’ rule is a betrayal of everything Iran represents – a grotesque mockery of its heritage.

The villain Mullahs have been deceiving and playing the Iranian people, particularly the masses of religious fanatics, long before either Israel or the U.S. existed.

They claim to be Iranians, but their loyalty lies not with the nation, not with its people, but with a warped ideology that glorifies submission over sovereignty.

Their so-called supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and his clerics wield power not as stewards of Iran’s glory but as enforcers of a foreign creed.

They are rooted in a rigid, alien orthodoxy, one that suffocates the free spirit of a people who once wrote epic poetry under starlit skies.

The mullahs are not Iranians – they are agents of a cultural invasion, eroding the very identity of the Land of the Nobles.

“We do not worship Iran, we worship Allah. For patriotism is another name for paganism. I say let this land [Iran] burn. I say let this land go up in smoke, provided Islam emerges triumphant in the rest of the world.” Ruhollah Khomeini

The Iranian people know this. They feel it in their bones. From the streets of Isfahan to the villages of Kurdistan, the cry rises: “Death to the dictator!”

The protests of 2022, sparked by the murder of Mahsa Amini, were not mere riots – they were a rebellion of Iran’s soul against its captors.

Jina Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman in her early 20s, died unexpectedly on September 16, 2022, while in custody of Iran’s Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol; also called “morality police”) for “improper” clothing. The incident sparked outrage in Iran, where anger toward the government had already been flaring, and ignited a sustained and widespread protest movement. The protests over Amini’s death, which reflected a broad and far-reaching set of grievances caused by persistent government negligence, found expression in the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

Woman, Life, Freedom protest against Iranian authorities Protest against the Iranian regime following the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in custody of Iran's Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol; also called “morality police”), Berlin, October 22, 2022.

Women burned their hijabs, men faced bullets with bare chests, and the youth chanted for freedom, not for the mullahs’ chains.

These are the true Iranians, the heirs of an ancient civilization, who refuse to bow to a regime that spits on their heritage. They are the fire of Zoroaster, the defiance of Rostam, the unyielding will of a people who will not be broken.

The mullahs’ grip is slipping, and they know it. Their response?

More brutality, more executions, more lies. They call themselves Iranians to cloak their treachery, to fool the world into believing they represent the nation.

But the world must see through this sham. The mullahs are not Iranians – they are a disease infecting the body of Iran.

Their Islamic Republic is a fraud, a regime that has plundered Iran’s wealth, silenced its poets, and dimmed its ancient light. They have no claim to the legacy of Persia, no right to speak for a people whose history dwarfs their fleeting tyranny.

Iran’s true identity lies in its pre-Islamic roots, in the grandeur of Persepolis, the wisdom of Zoroaster, and the courage of its kings.

The Persian kings built empires that spanned continents, crafted art that still dazzles, and wrote laws that inspired the world.

The mullahs build nothing but fear. They destroy, they oppress, they erase. They are not Iranians – they are the antithesis of everything Iran has ever been.

Their rule is an insult to the memory of Cyrus, who freed nations, and to the spirit of a people who have endured invasions, empires, and revolutions, yet still stand proud.

The time has come to cast off this lie. The mullahs must be called what they are: invaders, not Iranians.

The world must stop pretending that their regime speaks for Iran.

Iran belongs to its people – to the women who burn their veils, to the students who face tanks with stones, to the poets who write in secret, to the millions who dream of a free Iran.

These are the true Iranians, the ones who carry the fire of their ancestors in their hearts.

As I see things now, the world is headed down a dangerous path.

The danger of the bomb in the hands of the mullahs has not disappeared, despite what the mainstream media and the useful idiots claim.

The mullahs are intent on getting the bomb, and the U.S. and Israel are equally intent on not letting them get it.

Israel has a huge stake in this since it is easily within the range of the Islamists’ fire.

Now what? Simple. President Trump wants to make a deal.

Next, President Trump will relax the sanctions, will even look the other way for the mullahs to sell some oil, access to the international financial system will also quietly work out, and a covert “diplomacy” dance will commence.

The result: a huge victory for the Mullahs and a new long-term lease on life. Iranian people lose yet again.

I certainly hope I’m wrong in my conclusion.

Iran has Infiltrated the criminal Biden-Harris administration. The trail that leads from Tehran to D.C. passes directly through the offices of Biden's Iran envoy Robert Malley and International Crisis Group.

Pentagon Looking into Suspected Case of Officials with Iran Ties. The criminal Biden-Harris regime’s now-suspended Iran envoy Robert Malley had helped to infiltrate an Iranian agent of influence named Ariane Tabatabai into some of the most sensitive positions in the U.S. government—first at the State Department and now the Pentagon, where she has been serving as Chief of Staff for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations, Christopher Maier.

