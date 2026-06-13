Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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While I agree President Trump is a unifier nit a war monger dealing with crazy, lunatic muslims is horrifying as tgey do nit wsnt Peace…. They want DESTRUCTION FOR TOTAL CONTROL! THEY WILL NEVER KERP ANY PROMISE THEY MAKR BECAUSE THEY ARE PURE EVIL! 😈

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