By Brandon Smith

May 15, 2025

The reasons why conservatives fight so adamantly for smaller government have never been more obvious than they are today.

Even before the DOGE audits, the galactic cost of federal debt spending was clearly crushing our economy.

The interest payments alone are costing the American taxpayer around $1 trillion annually.

If nothing changes for the better the national debt will hit $54 trillion by 2034.

Of course, this is unsustainable.

The system will completely collapse well before another decade ends; under the weight of rising interest rates or under the weight of exponential inflation.

We are already seeing the results of the spending bonanza through ongoing stagflation.

Prices on most goods are 30% higher (or more) in the past 5 years. Home prices and rent costs are up at least 50% on average.

Americans are being financially suffocated.

The US public wants a reckoning for this theft – And yes, it is theft.

Our government, like an MC Escher drawing, is an endless maze of dead ends and black holes.

It’s a vampiric organism that siphons money from taxpayer pockets, infinitely churning and embezzling and feeding until there is nothing left.

It will not stop, until we make it stop.

Part of this parasite’s defense is to pretend like it doesn’t exist.

We know it exists because we can see our blood being drained; we can see the results.

But proving that it exists is another matter and it was nearly impossible because the only entity that has been allowed to audit the government is the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

In other words, the government audits itself.

Most of our government apparatus is NOT elected.

The vast majority of it is created from thin air through bureaucracy.

Each new tentacle, once created, grows without regulation and forms new tentacles until there is no way to tell what connects to what and where all the money is going.

The original source of this bureaucracy is a cabal of ultra-rich elites backing unaccountable NGOs.

They helped to create the system over decades so that they could slither back and forth from government to NGOs to corporations without being noticed.

The revolving door became standard and the same wealthy moguls and social engineers heading up think tanks and non-profits and international conglomerates were now able to cycle into various government agencies and change policy to benefit them.

Without the bureaucracy the power of the elites is greatly diminished.

That is to say, bureaucratic agencies ARE the true power in government – Not presidents, not congressmen, not senators, and certainly not the American people.

Political parties can change, presidents can change, the US can go from red to blue and back again, and the system remains mostly the same.

Until the Trump Administration and DOGE, no one has even tried to audit the government and figure out what the majority of these agencies are doing.

The same goes for the Federal Reserve Bank, which facilitates fiat cash beyond the limits of taxpayer funds.

They make deficit spending possible and allow the bureaucracy to grow without restriction.

The Fed has never faced a full audit either, and good luck trying to get Congress to institute one.

The bottom line is this: The government has been deliberately engineered in such a way that nothing can ever be fixed or reformed.

The existence of “the bureaucracy” as we know it today was never intended by the Founding Fathers and it should not be allowed to remain.

It is the “Shadow Government”, or at least, it is the primary mechanism by which the Shadow Government rules over the US.

Get rid of the bureaucracy and the elites lose everything.

This is why the global geopolitical reaction to DOGE has been so insane and violent; the parasites are seeking to protect themselves and keep their blood supply flowing.

Why does the average American citizen need an agency like USAID?

We don’t need it – It serves no purpose. It functions only as an embezzlement scheme for bureaucrats and NGOs. So, we just get rid of it, right?

Except it’s not that easy…

For now, it appears that the bureaucracy is using the judicial apparatus in a bid to prevent DOGE and President Trump from making necessary cuts.

President Trump is being told that as President, he’s not allowed to fire anyone in the Federal Government. Think about how insane that sounds.

The jurisdictional overreach and clear political bias are astonishing, but it makes sense.

The US President is not supposed to have any real power; he’s only meant to act as a figurehead to make us peasants feel like our votes matter.

He’s not supposed to actually follow through on his campaign promises and effect legitimate reform according to the will of the people. That’s crazy talk…

The bureaucrats are so used to running the country and controlling the cash behind the scenes that they are utterly shell-shocked by the notion of being independently audited.

They think they are above scrutiny or accountability.

Democrats in particular are absolutely enraged, taking to social media and ranting about how “democracy is under threat” because employees within these agencies are being asked to justify their jobs.

The reaction to DOGE is so unhinged I don’t think the public is processing it yet.

Again, the Shadow Government (the bureaucracy) is the real government.

When leftists claim audits and cuts are a “danger to democracy” what they mean to say is, THEIR POWER is being threatened.

The majority of American voters elected President Donald Trump and by extension his administrative team based on his campaign platform of smaller government and balanced budgets.

Democrats argue that the will of the voters is anti-democratic.

So what is the solution to this blatant obstruction of voter choice and government accountability?

I believe the situation may end up calling for public intervention by conservative citizens.

Leftist activists are being organized by NGOs to thwart DOGE, but where are the conservative activists to help DOGE?

Maybe unnecessary agencies need to be shut down by public mandate regardless of what woke Obama-appointed judges say?

A mass of conservatives surrounding an agency building would shut operations down by default and send a message, wouldn’t it?

Leftists had no problem picketing outside the houses of Supreme Court Judges when they overturned Roe V Wade; conservatives could do the same thing with leftist judges blocking deportations of illegal migrants.

If leftists want to use political intimidation by setting fire to Tesla dealerships, conservatives could organize groups to watch over these businesses.

This is not necessarily an effort to protect some electric cars from being vandalized.

The point is to send a message that conservatives are not going to sit at home doing nothing while leftists run rampant, doing whatever they please.

The political left has had a near monopoly on public action for far too long.

I get it – A lot of these people are being paid to do what they’re doing and the rest of us have real jobs and real lives to keep us busy.

But frankly, this should galvanize people more.

If so many of these activist groups are astroturf, then there needs to be a grassroots response to confront them.

If they need to be paid and we don’t, then we hold a more legitimate and powerful position in the long run.

In terms of judicial obstruction I see very little recourse other than citizen intervention.

The other option is for the Trump Administration to ignore the judges and continue forward, but even this strategy would require very public mass support from Americans.

To be clear, I understand that this creates a slippery slope for presidential power.

However, did any of us in the Liberty Movement really believe that the government would shrink itself or that the elites would release their hold over the system because of an election?

Did anyone really think that a reckoning would happen with the endorsement of the courts?

The courts have never been the true counterbalance to tyranny, the American people are the counterbalance.

Make no mistake, this is a life-or-death struggle playing out in front of our eyes.

If we continue down the current path of unrestricted government, our economy will implode and the establishment elites are positioned to take full advantage of such a crisis.

There will be nothing left of America when they are finished; our nation will be a dried-up husk.

Now is the time to remove them and their institutions from our society.

If we don’t accomplish this task soon our children and their children will live in a world controlled by a faceless bureaucratic mafia immune to all accountability; driving each new generation into perpetual poverty and oppression.

