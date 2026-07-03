From cancer screening to PCR, these tests overdiagnoses either through false positives or by using criteria and thresholds set by committees with financial ties to drug and device manufacturers. And once a person is diagnosed, even if incorrectly, it initiates further tests and/or a treatment pathway, in some cases for life. It goes without saying that treating people for a disease they do not have causes both psychological and physical harm. But the cycle of testing and treatment of healthy people continues because all the testing and subsequent unnecessary surgeries, medications and other procedures (in misdiagnosed healthy people) generate billions of dollars in revenue for the medical industry.