Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Mary R's avatar
Mary R
8h

Can we believe this number? I don't doubt there's fraud but to bill and be paid by Medicare isn't simple. Having worked in Hospice/Home Care finance for over 30 years, you are vetted extensively to be a provider. You are audited regularly and under strict regulations. So how are these orgs getting this through?

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