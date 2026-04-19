By Ronny Reyes

April 20, 2026

A glamorous Iranian businesswoman with a US green card was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly trafficking arms on behalf of Tehran.

Shamim Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, was taken into custody on Saturday night and charged with brokering deals for Iranian drones, bombs, and millions of rounds of ammunition bound for Sudan, according to the office of the US Attorney for the Central District of California.

Mafi posted glam pics of herself traveling the world — including posing in a $100,000 Mercedes-Benz roadster.

Mafi, who left Iran in 2013 and became a permanent resident of the US in 2016 under the Obama administration, allegedly used an Oman-registered company, Atlas International Business, to broker weapons deals as recently as 2025, according to court records.

Among the sales was a contract for more than $70 million for Iranian-made Mohajer-6 armed drones from Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

The drones, along with 55,000 bomb fuses, were transferred in deals with the Sudanese Ministry of Defense, which has been fighting in a bloody civil war since 2023.

Phone records indicate that Mafi had direct contact with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) between December 2022 and June 2025.

Prosecutors say Mafi had no legal requisites to oversee such dangerous sales.

Mafi told investigators that she has never been tasked by the Iranian regime to conduct any activities for Tehran in the US.

A probe into Mafi’s past showed that Tehran had seized properties that she inherited from her father in 2020, with the Ministry of Intelligence then directing her to open a business in the US to buy the properties back from the Iranian government, according to the court records.

Iran had offered to pay for the start-up costs, prosecutors alleged.

Mafi had allegedly said that she is “more useful” to the Iranian spies in Tehran than in the United States.

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BOTTOMLINE

A glamorous Iranian businesswoman named Shamim Mafi was arrested Saturday night at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on federal charges of allegedly brokering arms deals for Iran’s regime.

According to court filings detailed in multiple reports, the 44-year-old Woodland Hills, California, resident (a U.S. green card holder since 2016) is accused of using an Oman-registered company called Atlas International Business to facilitate the sale of Iranian-made weapons to Sudan.

One contract alone was reportedly worth more than $70 million and involved Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics supplying Sudan’s Ministry of Defense amid that country’s ongoing civil war.

Prosecutors claim Mafi had direct phone contacts with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) between late 2022 and mid-2025.

Mafi faces charges under 50 U.S.C. § 1705 for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The arrest underscores ongoing U.S. efforts to enforce sanctions against Iran’s military exports.

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