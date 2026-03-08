By Amil Imani

The mask has not just slipped; it has been vaporized by the high-voltage exposure of leaked diplomatic cables and thousands of internal emails.

The Iran Experts Initiative (IEI) stands exposed as a Tehran-directed influence network, a psychological strike force embedded within the very heart of Western decision-making.

This is no academic debate. This is a documented, top-down subversion operation launched by the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) – a known front for the regime’s intelligence and propaganda apparatus.

Leaked Documents Tie Iranian-Swedish Scholar to Tehran’s Influence Network

This cell was never about “cultural exchange”; it was a cold-blooded tactical maneuver designed to inject the Islamic Republic’s talking points directly into the veins of the U.S. State Department and European foreign ministries.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry physically bankrolled high-level strategy sessions at Vienna’s Palais Coburg, ensuring that the “independent analysts” appearing on Western television screens were reading from a script vetted by the Mullahs.

At the center of this web of deceit stands Trita Parsi and the National Iranian American Council (NIAC).

For two decades, NIAC has masqueraded as a civil rights organization, yet its track record is one of relentless advocacy for the survival of the clerical regime.

The evidence is judicial and absolute.

In a landmark defamation case, a U.S. federal judge noted that Parsi’s work was “not inconsistent with the idea that he was first and foremost an advocate for the regime”.

The court further sanctioned NIAC for a “disturbing pattern” of withholding evidence, including calendar entries that would have proven Parsi’s clandestine meetings with Iranian officials.

This is the hallmark of an operative, not an advocate. Parsi didn’t just build a lobby; he built a bridge for the Mullahs to walk across and influence the highest levels of American power.

The network’s reach extends into the most sensitive corridors of the Pentagon and the State Department.

Operatives like Ariane Tabatabai and Ali Vaez used their positions in elite think tanks and government departments to peddle narratives that prioritized Tehran’s stability over global security.

Leaked emails reveal Tabatabai – while holding a high-level U.S. security clearance – actually checked in with Iranian officials before attending international conferences, asking for “advice” on her travel and talking points.

Mastermind of Iran’s US Influence Effort Appointed Head of Ministry Think Tank

These are the “friends” of the regime, as Saeed Khatibzadeh, a senior Iranian diplomat, explicitly called them in internal correspondence.

They weren’t analyzing the regime; they were working for it.

The Iran Experts Initiative: A Strategic Ploy for Global Influence Unveiled

The IEI playbook was a masterclass in manufactured perception.

During critical nuclear negotiations, these assets worked in lockstep to ensure the West negotiated a surrender, not a deal.

They systematically omitted the regime’s initiation of violence, instead painting desperate, blood-soaked protesters as “unorganized” or “violent” to delegitimize the movement for freedom.

They served as a media megaphone, poisoning the well of Western public opinion with the lie that the only alternative to appeasement was total war.

Even now, as the current administration moves to freeze funding for misguided “democracy promotion” programs that were often co-opted by this very network, the lobby fights back, weaponizing the media to protect their funding streams.

The human cost of this collusion is measured in blood.

While these “experts” lobby for sanctions relief from their comfortable offices at the Quincy Institute, the regime they protect has slaughtered at least 16,500 protesters.

Every dollar of “relief” they secure funds the bullets that strike down Iranian youth.

They remain silent as the regime upholds 10-year sentences for journalists like Reza Valizadeh for refusing to cooperate with IRGC intelligence.

They ignore the cries of those being tortured in Evin Prison, focusing instead on the “nuance” of the Supreme Leader’s latest speech.

This is not diplomacy; it is an endorsement of tyranny. Inside Iran, the domestic ruin is absolute.

The network protects a regime that fuels a cancer crisis with toxic gasoline and starves its own people through 60% inflation on basic staples.

While Parsi and his cohorts dine in D.C., ordinary Iranians are searching for food in dumpsters because the regime prioritizes funding for its proxies over the survival of its citizens.

The shadow lobby’s greatest crime is its role in prolonging this misery by providing the regime with the political cover it needs to avoid accountability.

The reckoning must be surgical and absolute. The era of “waste, fraud, and abuse” in Iran policy is over.

U.S. Senators have already demanded immediate DOJ and FBI investigations into NIAC and its affiliates under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

There is no middle ground. The West must choose to support the millions of Iranians fighting for their freedom or continue to host the regime’s mouthpieces.

Anyone found to have coordinated with the IEI should be stripped of their security clearances and removed from government advisory roles immediately.

This is a national security emergency. The shadow lobby’s attempt to hijack Western foreign policy to serve the interests of a genocidal theocracy is a betrayal of the highest order.

We must launch an immediate, top-to-bottom audit of every dollar flowing to these organizations. The “politicized and misguided spending” that has sustained these shadow programs must be permanently ended.

The Trojan Horse has been unmasked, and it is time to burn it to the ground. The Iranian people are shouting for freedom; the West must stop listening to the whispers of their oppressors in Washington.

U.S. Official Helping Iran? American Insider ‘Leaks’ Israel’s Tehran Attack Plan. Out of more than 1800 think tanks in the United States, nearly 400 are based in Washington.

Three Iran experts who have worked closely with Robert Malley, the criminal Biden administration’s special envoy on Iran, were part of an Iranian government network.

The Iran Experts Initiative (IEI) was established by the Iranian foreign ministry in 2014 to extend Tehran’s soft power. The IEI members simultaneously worked for top Western think tanks and gave advice to the US and Europe.

This is the first time the role of the IEI - which is also referred to as “the youth network” by Iranian diplomats - has been revealed.

READ MORE:

High-Level Iranian Spy Ring Busted in Washington

Senior Pentagon Employee Named as Leaker of Israeli Retaliatory Strike Plans to Iran – Was Previously Outed as Iran Spy But Was Kept on Anyway

EXCLUSIVE: ISRAEL INFILTRATED IRAN’S ‘HIGHEST OFFICES’

The Bloodthirsty Mullahs Ruling Iran Are Not Iranians

BOTTOMLINE

Iran has embedded agents of influence in U.S. policy circles to shape decisions in Tehran’s favor, particularly on nuclear issues, sanctions, and regional stability.

Earlier exposés, such as a 2023 investigation by Iran International and Semafor, revealed leaked Iranian Foreign Ministry emails detailing an influence operation targeting Western experts.

Key elements of the allegations include:

Iran Experts Initiative (IEI) : Launched in 2014 by Iran’s Foreign Ministry through its Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), described as an intelligence and propaganda front. The IEI allegedly recruited Western academics and analysts to promote Tehran’s narratives, such as portraying Iranian protesters as “violent” or “unorganized” to delegitimize them, while downplaying the regime’s role in regional conflicts .

National Iranian American Council (NIAC): Founded in 2002, NIAC is accused of acting as a de facto lobby for Iran, advocating for sanctions relief and diplomacy that benefits the regime. A 2012 U.S. federal court ruling in a defamation case (Daioleslam v. Parsi), where Judge John D. Bates noted that founder Trita Parsi’s actions were “not inconsistent with the idea that he was first and foremost an advocate for the regime.” U.S. Senators like Tom Cotton (R-AR) have called for DOJ and FBI investigations under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Trita Parsi: As NIAC’s founder and current executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, Parsi is central to the claims. Allegations include building bridges for Iranian influence in U.S. power centers, with leaked emails showing coordination with regime officials. A recent Iranian state TV clip features University of Tehran professor Foad Izadi seemingly acknowledging NIAC and Parsi as unofficial “lobby arms” for Iran . Parsi has been criticized for downplaying Iran’s human rights abuses and promoting narratives that align with Tehran’s interests during the treasonous Obama-era JCPOA nuclear deal.

Other Named Individuals: Ariane Tabatabai : A Pentagon official with U.S. security clearance, accused of consulting Iranian officials for “advice” on conferences and talking points via leaked emails. Ali Vaez : Associated with the International Crisis Group, allegedly peddling pro-Tehran narratives in think tanks and government. Broader claims involve a “spy ring” linked to Robert Malley , criminal Biden’s former Iran envoy, with ties to the IEI and placements in the State Department and Pentagon.



These allegations paint a picture of systematic subversion, with Iran’s regime prioritizing proxy wars (e.g., funding Hezbollah over domestic needs amid 60% inflation and a cancer crisis from toxic gasoline) while using U.S.-based assets to lobby for relief.

A 2023 Tablet Magazine report detailed a “spy ring” tied to Malley, prompting his suspension.

