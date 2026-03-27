By Jim Hᴏft

March 28, 2026

The battle over election integrity is headed straight to the highest court in the land.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Monday in a blockbuster case that could fundamentally reshape how elections are conducted across the country.

At the center of the dispute is Watson v. RNC, a case challenging Mississippi’s law allowing absentee ballots to be received up to five business days after Election Day, so long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day.

Mississippi law requires that voters submit their ballots by Election Day, but allows election officials to receive and count them afterward within a limited window.

However, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that federal law mandates something stricter, that ballots must be both cast and received by Election Day, effectively invalidating Mississippi’s statute.

That ruling triggered the Supreme Court showdown.

Mississippi officials argue that the appeals court got it wrong, both legally and historically.

According to the state’s petition, federal statutes establish a uniform Election Day, but do not dictate ballot receipt deadlines.

The state maintains:

An “election” occurs when voters make their choice by casting ballots

Ballot receipt and counting are administrative steps—not part of the election itself

Many states have long accepted ballots arriving after Election Day without issue

Mississippi warns that the lower court’s ruling could cause “destabilizing nationwide ramifications” if allowed to stand.

As Gateway Pundit has repeatedly reported, the expansion of mail-in voting, especially during the COVID era, created a system ripe for confusion, inconsistency, and, critics say, manipulation.

Now, the Supreme Court may finally draw a line.

Roughly 30 states and Washington, D.C. currently allow some form of post–Election Day ballot receipt—provided ballots are mailed on time.

If the Supreme Court upholds the Fifth Circuit’s decision:

These laws could be struck down

States may be forced to overhaul election systems quickly

Future elections could face legal chaos and last-minute litigation

More from SCOTUS Blog:

Supreme Court to hear argument in case that could have significant impact on 2026 elections

The Supreme Court will kick off its March argument session by hearing a case that could have major implications for the 2026 elections and beyond.

In Watson v. Republican National Committee, the justices will decide whether federal law requires not only that voters cast their ballots by Election Day, but also that election officials receive the ballots by then.

If the justices agree that it does, laws in more than a dozen states could be upended.

The Constitution provides that “[t]he Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.”

In 1845, Congress – which has the power to determine when the president is elected – chose the Tuesday after the first Monday in November as “election day,” and in 1872 it directed that congressional elections should occur on this day, as well.

In 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi changed its election laws to allow mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they were postmarked by, and then received within five business days of, Election Day.

In 2024, the Republican National Committee and the Mississippi Republican Party, along with a Mississippi voter and a county election official, went to federal court to challenge the post-election ballot deadline; the Libertarian Party of Mississippi filed a similar lawsuit a few weeks later, which was combined with the first suit.

The challengers contended that the Mississippi law conflicted with the federal law setting the Tuesday after the first Monday in November as the “election day.”

Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr., upheld the law.

He wrote that “Congress set a national election day to avoid the ‘evils’ of burdening citizens with multiple election days and of risking undue influence upon voters in one state from the announced tallies in states voting earlier. Neither of those concerns,” he concluded, “is raised by allowing a reasonable interval for ballots cast and postmarked by election day to arrive by mail.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit reversed.

A three-judge panel made up of Judges James Ho, Kyle Duncan, and Andrew Oldham ruled that federal law requires all ballots to be received by Election Day.

Over a dissent by five judges, the full court of appeals turned down Mississippi’s plea to rehear the case, and the Supreme Court agreed in November to weigh in.

In its brief on the merits, Mississippi argued that, for purposes of the federal law, an “election” occurs when voters cast their ballots and choose the candidate that they want to serve in office, and an election does not hinge on when election officials receive those ballots, just as it does not depend on when officials count the ballots.

The Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling in Republican National Committee v. Democratic National Committee, Mississippi wrote, “reinforces that ballot receipt is not part of an election.”

In its ruling on the interim docket, Mississippi said, the court blocked a lower-court order that would have allowed ballots to be mailed after Wisconsin’s primary election day.

In doing so, Mississippi emphasized, the court distinguished between “the date by which ballots may be … received” by election officials and the date by which they must be cast by voters, thereby acknowledging that the latter is “‘fundamental[]’ to voting and thus to the election itself,” while the former is not.

READ MORE:

HUGE WIN FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY: Supreme Court Greenlights Lawsuits Against Late Mail-In Ballots — Opens Door to Nationwide Challenges to Democrat Schemes

HUGE WIN! Supreme Court Rules Nationwide Injunctions by District Courts EXCEED Congressional Authority — Clears Path for Citizenship Crackdown

President Trump Signs Executive Order to Require Voter ID and Restrict Mail-In Ballots

Multiple Democrats Arrested for Committing Election Fraud in Pennsylvania

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on whether federal law requires that mail-in (or absentee) ballots must be received by election officials by the end of Election Day — or whether states can continue allowing ballots that are properly postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrive shortly afterward (a “grace period”).

14–18 states plus D.C. currently have similar grace periods for regular mail ballots (ranging from 1 day in Texas to 21 days in Washington). Another ~15 states allow extra time specifically for military/overseas voters.

If the Supreme Court rules that federal Election Day statutes (3 U.S.C. § 1 and 2 U.S.C. § 7) mean ballots must be in officials’ hands by the close of Election Day, those grace periods would likely be struck down nationwide.

States would have to scramble to change rules, educate voters, and update procedures before the November 2026 midterms — ballots are already being prepared.

The Court already ruled in January 2026 (Bost v. Illinois) that candidates have standing to challenge these rules. A decision is expected by late June or early July 2026 — well before the midterms but late enough to create headaches for election administrators.

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