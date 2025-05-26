Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

ILoveLiberty
8d

The fact that this had to go all the way to SCOTUS, speaks loudly about the complete illiteracy of Americans. No one in their right mind should even debate whether an alien can give birth to a citizen. It is incomprehensible on its face. Well, at least they got one right. Too bad they didn't get Dobbs right. Too bad for other examples that come to mind, as well.

Randje
8d

The Dumbocrats specialize in MISCALCULATION

