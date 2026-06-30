By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 30, 2026

The conservative majority Supreme Court this week handed President Donald J. Trump a huge win and a big loss, allowing him to further drain the swamp but stopping his efforts to deport illegal children.

On Monday, in a 6-3 ruling, the Court eviscerated a 1935 precedent that insulated employees of independent federal agencies against at-will presidential removals.

That case arose when President Franklin D. Roosevelt tried to fire FTC Commissioner William Humphrey in 1933 over a policy disagreement, with the Supreme Court blocking Roosevelt’s “unconstitutional intrusion.”

The most recent case–Trump v. Slaughter—came after President Trump fired Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioner Rebecca Kelley Slaughter without citing cause.

The current Court effectively struck down the 1935 decision, saying that a president has absolute authority over federal hiring and firing.

Naturally, President Trump applauded the outcome—but if Democrats sweep the midterms and win White House in 2028, they can “at-will” fire every Trump appointee and reverse his determinations.

It appears that President Trump is prioritizing short-term gains over long-term goals.

However, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and White House Spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Real Raw News that President Trump terminated Slaughter because she was a traitor who often dined with prominent Democratic congresspeople and donated money beyond her financial means to individual campaigns and Super PACs.

Scavino shared with RRN a copy of Slaughter’s banking records that the Department of Justice had subpoenaed in February.

Slaughter, whose net worth was approximately $910,000 according to public records, wrote a $7,0000 check to disgraced California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell, who later resigned after numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Slaughter had also donated $2,500 to Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign and gave the Justice Democrats—the cabal that plucked a shapely, big-breasted brunette (AOC) from a bar run for Congress in 2018–$225,000.

Slaughter’s ties to the Deep State are undeniable, Scavino told us, and either the military or the DOJ might soon arrest her for treason.

“SLAUGHTER—WHAT A NAME–IS A TRAITOR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! This lowlife is selling out our great country to the Deep State and the radical left for personal gain. Pure TREASON! Patriots see you. President Trump knows exactly what you’re doing. You will be held accountable. We the People will NEVER forget! MAGA!!,” Scavino said.

Today, though, patriots should question any allegiance they have to the Supreme Court, which screwed over President Trump’s opposition to “Birthright Citizenship,” a longstanding albeit absurd edict guaranteeing citizenship to children born to illegals.

A 6-3 decision upheld birthright citizenship, annulling and refuting President Trump’s executive order declaring that children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.

This “woke” decree, another White House source told RRN, will encourage obese Mexican women to continue to pump out children at taxpayers’ expense.

“Yep. These penniless, libidinous fucks will keep inundating our emergency rooms and pushing out kids they can’t afford to feed. Why do you think right now there are eight, ten, twelve Mexicans living in one-bedroom apartments?” he said.

The Court, he noted, shocked President Trump, who had anticipated a favorable result.

“DHS and the military were ready to sweep the country for illegal kids and deport them,” he said. “But the see-sawing Supreme Court tossed a cog in President Trump’s agenda, but it’s just a momentary setback.”

He named SCJ Amy Coney Barrett, an adoptive parent of two illegal Haitians, a threat to Trump’s America First mission.

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