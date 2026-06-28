By Cristina Laila

June 28, 2026

The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Trump Administration is allowed to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians.

This is the second huge immigration win for the Trump Administration today.

The high court, in a 6-3 vote, ruled that the Temporary Protected Status is… temporary!

The three liberal justices Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson dissented.

The Trump Administration will strip TPS from 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians.

A federal judge earlier this year blocked the Department of Homeland Security from ending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Haitians.

The criminal Biden Regime gave Temporary Protected Status to hundreds of thousands of Haitians and allowed them to obtain work permits.

In 2024, the fake Biden Regime extended the TPS program and allowed the Haitians and Syrians to live in the US indefinitely.

US District Judge Ana Reyes, a wicked Biden appointee, said then-DHS Chief Kristi Noem “does not have the law on her side” in a scathing opinion.

The TPS designation was set to expire in February. Judge Reyes blocked the DHS from ending the TPS designation at the eleventh hour.

Judge Reyes unleashed on Noem over an X post in which she called Haitians and other 3rd world migrants “killers leeches and entitled junkies.”

The Supreme Court lifted the lower court’s block and cleared the way for the Trump Administration to deport the Haitians and Syrians.

READ MORE:

BREAKING NEWS: SUPREME COURT ALLOWS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO REVOKE AMNESTY FOR 300,000 VENEZUELANS

Haitian Migrants Flee Springfield for Fear of President Trump’s Mass Deportations

The Party’s Over: President Trump Ends Temporary Protected Status for Thousands of Afghans

President Trump To Revoke ‘Legal’ Status of Over Half a Million Migrants

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Mullin v. Doe to allow the Trump administration to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nationals of Haiti and Syria.

The Court held that the TPS statute (8 U.S.C. § 1254a(b)(5)(A)) generally bars judicial review of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary’s decisions to terminate TPS designations, including most procedural and substantive challenges under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion (joined in full or in part by Chief Justice Roberts, Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett).

The Court lifted lower-court injunctions that had blocked the terminations, clearing the way for DHS to end the protections.

This is part of a broader TPS program that currently protects roughly 13 million people from 17 countries.

They will lose their protected status and work authorization once any applicable wind-down/transition periods end (these are typically set by DHS notice).

The ruling strengthens executive discretion and could influence challenges to terminations in other countries.

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