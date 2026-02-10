Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
7h

Again pacifying the readers. When will the truth come out?

Reply
Share
Geraldine May's avatar
Geraldine May
3h

100% coil d Ben prevented by NOT vaccinating. “If you’re not vaccinated, you don’t have cancer.”

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture