November 8, 2025

The Trump administration said it has rescinded tens of thousands of nonimmigrant visas since January, pointing to criminal activity as the primary reason.

The State Department announced Thursday that 80,000 visas have been revoked this year, noting this is more than twice the number revoked last year.

More than 8,000 student visas were among those affected.

The top reasons for these revocations were assault, theft and driving under the influence, according to the State Department.

These three crimes accounted for nearly half of the revoked visas this year.

The agency said it pulled more than 16,000 visas for DUIs, more than 12,000 for assault and more than 8,000 for theft.

“Promises made, promises kept,” the State Department wrote on X, adding that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “will always put the safety and interests of the American people first.”

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO VET LEGAL IMMIGRANT APPLICANTS FOR ‘ANTI-AMERICANISM’ AND ANTISEMITISM

The updated policy gives immigration officers broad discretion to deny green cards and visas based on applicants’ beliefs.

The State Department may revoke a visa for reasons such as indicators of an overstay, criminal activity, a threat to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity or providing support to a terrorist organization.

The administration has broadly defined support for terrorism to include criticism of U.S. support for Israel and the Jewish State’s military action and support for Palestinians.

The federal government has previously used this as a justification to cancel visas.

Since President Trump returned to the White House in January, his administration has searched for online posts to target foreigners for the potential rescinding of their visas.

On his first day back in office, President Trump signed an executive order to ensure visa holders “do not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security.”

Over the summer, the State Department said it would start asking applicants to make their social media accounts public for government monitoring and that interviews with applicants would determine who may pose a threat to national security.

The U.S. State Department, under the Trump administration, has revoked approximately 80,000 nonimmigrant visas since January 2025, more than doubling the total from the previous year.

This includes around 8,000 student visas, with revocations primarily citing criminal offenses such as driving under the influence (about 16,000 cases), assault (about 12,000 cases), and other violations like overstays or breaking immigration laws.

The crackdown is part of broader immigration enforcement efforts, affecting various nationalities globally, though specific breakdowns by country aren’t widely detailed in reports.

Earlier figures from August showed over 6,000 student visa revocations at that point, indicating the numbers have continued to rise.

