By Tyler Durden

April 12, 2026

President Trump has made clear that American forces will still be “hanging around” the Persian Gulf area with an eye on Iran, while demanding that the Strait of Hormuz be opened to global energy transit once again.

President Trump has vowed to keep troops positioned for a fight “until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”

As direct US-Iran talks are set for Islamabad Saturday morning, there’s been an avalanche of speculation that the ceasefire could be ‘cover’ for a greater Pentagon force build-up and bigger impending operation.

Some pundits say that Washington needed more time to get large contingencies of Marines and Airborne units in place, possibly for some kind of risky island campaign towards reopening the strait.

This could be the case, as it’s also very evident to all that the demands of each side remain far apart, which means the chances for a breakthrough deal which finally ends the war are distant.

With a two-week timeline in place to reach a deal, is this interim period merely for rearming and regrouping of forces on each side?

Clearly, the US wasn’t prepared for the fierce, sustained Iranian counterattack on American regional bases and Gulf allies.

Open-source data of military logistics flights between the US, Europe, and the Mideast region suggests there is indeed an ongoing build-up and posturing of forces happening on the eve of the Pakistan summit.

Still, it’s clear that President Trump needs an offramp, or else face the kind of endless military quagmire which would likely inevitably lead to the GOP getting decimated in next fall’s midterm Congressional elections.

A bigger longer war, or ground conflict, would also damage the chances of a future Vance presidency.

As for Vance, the Associated Press writes, “But the arrival of Vance for negotiations marks a rare moment of high-level U.S. government engagement with the Iranian government.

Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the most direct contact had been when treasonous President Barack Obama in September 2013 called newly elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss Iran’s nuclear program.”

A Pentagon build-up in the region might also be President Trump’s way of signaling powerful leverage for more potential major attacks on Iran to come, in order to gain more from negotiations.

As yet, Iran holds the key economic leverage given its de facto Hormuz control.

READ MORE:

In His Own Words: President Trump Has Been Saying Iran Can’t Have Nukes For 20 Years

President Trump Hails ‘Big Day for World Peace’ as he Pauses ‘Civilization Ending’ Blitz & Hormuz to Reopen in Two-Week Ceasefire

President Trump Threatens Deadline After Historic Rescue Operation: Iran could be ‘taken out in one night.’

President Trump Warns ‘We Haven’t Won Enough’ as Massive Strikes Rock Iran – after Saying War was ‘Pretty Much Complete’

BOTTOMLINE

A fragile two-week ceasefire was agreed upon recently, with Pakistan stepping in as mediator to host direct (or trilateral) talks in Islamabad this weekend (starting around April 11).

Led by Vice President JD Vance, along with officials like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. High-level engagement—rare since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

A large delegation (over 70 members) arrived, headed by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, though participation has faced last-minute uncertainty over preconditions and recent ceasefire violations (e.g., involving Lebanon/Hezbollah and an Iranian strike on Saudi facilities).

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz (critical for global oil), Iran’s nuclear enrichment, sanctions relief, and broader regional de-escalation.

A Pakistani-proposed two-week extension to President Trump’s earlier deadline helped get talks going, but demands remain far apart.

The next few days (and the April 22 ceasefire deadline) will clarify whether this is diplomacy or delay. Tensions remain extremely high, with global stakes (energy markets, Middle East stability) riding on the outcome.

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