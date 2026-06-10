Why do millions of people refuse to stop asking these questions? Whether these twenty theories are ultimately validated, partially explained, completely disproven, or destined to remain unresolved, their continued presence in public discourse reveals something far more significant than the theories themselves. Curiosity is good; evidence is better. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof, but dismissing questions outright fuels more distrust. In the end, the real story may not be the theories themselves. The real story is why so many people continue to believe that some of the biggest questions about power, technology, health, history, and the future of society remain unanswered. IS THE TRUTH STRANGER THAN FICTION?