By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 3, 2026

Once again, United States Special Operations Forces have rescued missing United States children from South American drug lords who also dabble in child trafficking.

Late Tuesday night, elite Green Berets from the U.S. Army’s legendary 5th Special Forces Group stormed a remote, heavily fortified cartel compound in southern Ecuador and rescued a dozen American children who had been held captive for months, subjected to unimaginable deprivation.

The daring raid, personally greenlit by patriotic President Donald J. Trump after a secure video conference with Ecuadorian President Daniel Naboa, underpinned President Trump’s pledge to “leave no child behind.”

According to credible sources within the military with direct knowledge of the operation, three MH-6 Little Bird helicopters inserted the Special Forces team deep into the jungle near the Colombian border, approximately 40 miles from the town of Guayaquil, on Tuesday night.

Their target was a sprawling compound controlled by the Los Choneros cartel, which specializes in drug smuggling, extortion, and human trafficking, “Satellite and drone surveillance. Human intelligence. And Noaboa’s cooperation—all pointed to our kids, who shouldn’t be for sale.

President Trump doesn’t fuck around. He told Naboa that without his permission, we were bringing out our children home and would torch the place and kill the narco-terrorists,” said a senior official directly involved in the operation.

Unwilling to face the wrath of President Trump and the hell storm he could unleash upon Ecuador, Naboa capitulated while claiming he had no knowledge whatsoever of American children held prisoner in his country.

He had even offered to deploy Ecuador’s “Patria” Special Forces to investigate the compound, but President Trump, our source said, rebuffed the offer and told Nabao, “We don’t need one bit of your help to rescue our children from those vicious drug cartels in your country. Thanks to me, we have the greatest military in the world, and they’ll take care of it.”

At 2:00 a.m., the Special Forces reached the compound and silently killed a dozen narco sentries patrolling the fenced-in perimeter and in the guard tower overlooking the sweltering jungle.

They vanquished six more sentries guarding a hut in which the children were held.

“Seven boys and five girls—age 7-14—were found huddled in a horrific hut,” our source said, adding that the dozen were severely dehydrated and showed signs of malnutrition.

Several had untreated infections from insect bites and minor wounds. An emaciated 11-year-old girl told soldiers she had not had solid food in over 10 days.

“These kids went through hell,” our source said.

“We got the kids out with no friendly casualties—Special Forces cleared the compound room by room. The cartel thugs opened fire first. We ended it fast. No American casualties. The kids were our priority — we got them in under 9 minutes from boots on the ground to exfil. After making sure our children were safe, they set explosives and detonated them from a safe distance.”

“President Trump was crystal clear,” our source went on. “He said, ‘These are American kids. We don’t leave Americans behind — ever. Not on my watch.’

He emphasized that this was not just a military operation but a matter of national honor. He greenlit it on the spot after confirming every detail with Naboa. That’s leadership. That’s America First in action.”

READ MORE:

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