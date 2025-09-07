By Baxter Dmitry

September 7, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) appeared to confirm long-whispered rumors that President Donald Trump wasn’t just a real estate mogul before politics—he was also a government asset, feeding information to the FBI.

Johnson made the comment while speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday about Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) effort to force a vote on releasing the Department of Justice’s remaining evidence on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

When CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked Johnson about President Trump calling the ongoing controversy over Epstein a “hoax,” the speaker insisted that President Trump’s statement was being misconstrued by the media.

“I’ve talked with him about this many times,” Johnson said. “It’s been misrepresented. He’s not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax. It’s a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes that himself. When he first heard the rumor he kicked [Epstein] out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down.”

President Trump's status as an FBI informant remains unconfirmed.

However, he has a history of being willing to cooperate with the FBI in the past.

In 2016, the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump "welcomed [agents] in" to his Manhattan office, and that the meeting came at a pivotal time in Trump's career when he was trying to cement himself as a real estate tycoon in New York.

The report detailed how Trump became close friends with both an FBI informant who worked for Trump as a labor consultant and investigator, Walt Stowe, who at the time was one of the informant's handlers.

If Trump indeed worked as an FBI informant to take down Epstein, it may have happened sometime between 2004 and 2005, when the two had their famous falling-out over a $41 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

The New York Post reported last year that the mansion became a "centerpiece of an intense rivalry" between the two men who were formerly close friends.

The initial investigation into Epstein's exploitation of underage girls began in March of 2005, according to the Palm Beach Post.

BuzzFeed News reported in 2017 on a 1981 FBI memo in which he said he would to “fully cooperate” with the bureau.

Trump reportedly agreed to accommodate undercover FBI agents at his Atlantic City, New Jersey casino who were investigating organized crime.

Trump previously said that he ended his friendship with Epstein after he “stole” Virginia Giuffre — one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers who died by suicide earlier this year — from the Mar-a-Lago spa in 2000.

However, journalist and author Barry Levine said that Epstein maintained his paying membership at Mar-a-Lago as late as 2007, which was well after his initial arrest and subsequent prosecution for preying on teenage girls.

BOTTOMLINE

House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed on September 5, 2025, that Donald Trump acted as an FBI informant against Jeffrey Epstein in efforts to dismantle Epstein's operations, predating Trump's 2016 presidential run.

Johnson made the statement to reporters in the halls of Congress while defending President Trump amid renewed scrutiny over Epstein-related files, saying President Trump helped "take this stuff down" but providing no further details or evidence.

The remark came as President Trump faces calls for full transparency on Epstein documents, including grand jury testimony.

Johnson emphasized that President Trump is already directing the DOJ to release materials, dismissing bipartisan pushes for more as "political games."

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in 2019, and his connections to high-profile figures like Trump have long been publicized— Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago around 2007 after learning of his behavior.

Trump and Epstein socialized in the 1990s and early 2000s, with Trump once describing Epstein as a "terrific guy" in a 2002 interview.

However, Trump has denied deeper involvement, and in 2019, he claimed he cooperated with authorities on Epstein.

Supporters view it as exonerating President Trump, aligning with narratives that he actively opposed Epstein.

Epstein victims have pushed for a meeting with President Trump for clarity.

