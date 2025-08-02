By Brooke Singman

August 2, 2025

The credible foreign sources indicating the FBI and the Obama administration would play a role in spreading the salacious Trump–Russia narrative — before the bureau ever launched its probe — were allegedly tied to George Soros' Open Society Foundation, according to an explosive document declassified Thursday morning.

The appendix to former Special Counsel John Durham’s report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee sheds stunning light on what Chairman Chuck Grassley describes as "one of the biggest political scandals and cover-ups in American history."

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi worked in coordination to declassify the information.

Before its official release, sources exclusively briefed Fox News Digital on some of the contents of the appendix — including that the U.S. intelligence community had credible foreign sources indicating that the FBI would play a role in spreading the salacious Trump–Russia collusion narrative — before the bureau ever launched its controversial Crossfire Hurricane probe.

A source familiar with the contents of the classified appendix told Fox News Digital that while it may not have been exactly clear in the moment what the intelligence collection meant, with the benefit of hindsight, it predicted the FBI’s next move "with alarming specificity."

The appendix reveals that the foreign sources were allegedly tied to George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

The appendix said that Russian government actors in 2016 reportedly hacked emails from the Open Society Foundations, formerly known as the Soros Foundation.

"Two of the apparently hacked emails appear to have originated from the Open Society Foundations," the appendix states, noting that the purported author of these emails was Leonard Benardo, who was the regional director for Eurasia at the Open Society Foundations.

"During the first stage of the campaign, due to lack of direct evidence, it was decided to disseminate the necessary information through the FBI-affiliated…technical structures… in particular, the Crowdstrike and ThreatConnect companies, from where the information would then be disseminated through leading U.S. publications," Benardo reportedly wrote in an email, per the appendix.

"The media analysis on the DNC hacking appears solid …. Julie (Clinton Campaign Advisor) says it will be a long-term affair to demonize Putin and Trump. Now it is good for a post-convention bounce," Benardo allegedly wrote, per the appendix. "Later the FBI will put more oil into the fire."

Another email reportedly from Benardo states: "HRC (Hillary Rodham Clinton) approved Julie’s idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections."

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

"This should distract people from her own missing email, especially if the affair goes to the Olympic level," Benardo continued, per the annex. "The point is making the Russian play a U.S. domestic issue. Say something like a critical infrastructure threat for the election to feel manic since both POTUS and VPOTUS have acknowledge the fact IC would speed up searching for evidence that is regrettably still unavailable."

Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s Trump–Russia investigation, was opened just several days later, on July 31, 2016.

The appendix reveals that Durham’s team interviewed numerous FBI personnel involved in the Crossfire Hurricane probe. Durham said those he interviewed believed the Benardo emails to be "likely authentic."

Durham’s appendix states that the Clinton campaign "might have wanted or expected the FBI or other agencies to aid that effort ("put more oil into the fire") by commencing a formal investigation of the DNC hack."

Communications the Durham team reviewed additionally supported that the Clinton campaign allegedly had been engaged in a plan to tie Trump to Russia, and that the campaign wanted or expected the office of the vice president, the FBI or other parts of the intelligence community, such as the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR), to aid that effort.

"The Office’s best assessment is that the … emails that purport to be from Benardo were ultimately a composite of several emails that were obtained through Russian intelligence hacking of the U.S.-based Think Tanks, including the Open Society Foundations, the Carnegie Endowment, and others," the Durham annex states.

"It is a logical deduction (redacted) (Julianne) Smith was, at minimum, playing a role in the Clinton campaign’s efforts to tie Trump to Russia," Durham writes, also noting that the communications reviewed "certainly lends at least some credence that such a plan existed."

"Based on the Durham annex, the Obama FBI failed to adequately review and investigate intelligence reports showing the Clinton campaign may have been ginning up the fake Trump-Russia narrative for Clinton’s political gain, which was ultimately done through the Steele Dossier and other means," Grassley said in a statement. "These intelligence reports and related records, whether true or false, were buried for years."

Grassley said that "history will show that the Obama and Biden administration’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies were weaponized against President Trump."

"This political weaponization has caused critical damage to our institutions and is one of the biggest political scandals and cover-ups in American history," Grassley said.

"The new Trump administration has a tremendous responsibility to the American people to fix the damage done and do so with maximum speed and transparency."

In 2020, Fox News Digital exclusively reported that the late CIA Director John Brennan, in the summer of 2016, briefed former President Barack Obama and administration officials on intelligence that then-Democratic nominee former Secretary of State Clinton reportedly was stirring up a plan to tie Trump to Russia.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IV – John Brennan)

Ratcliffe, as director of national intelligence, declassified treasonous Brennan’s handwritten notes memorializing that meeting, which were exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital in October 2020.

On July 28, 2016, Brennan briefed Obama on a plan allegedly by one of Clinton's campaign foreign policy advisors "to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service."

The FBI on July 31, 2016, opened a counterintelligence investigation into whether candidate Trump and members of his campaign were colluding or coordinating with Russia to influence the 2016 campaign. That investigation was referred to inside the bureau as "Crossfire Hurricane."

The late James Comey, then-Vice President Joe Biden, the late Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper were at the Brennan–Obama briefing.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIII – Loretta Lynch)

After that briefing, and one in the White House on August 3, 2016, with Clapper, Brennan, Obama, Biden, Comey and others, the CIA properly forwarded that information through a Counterintelligence Operational Lead (CIOL) to Comey and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok, with the subject line: "Crossfire Hurricane."

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained and reported on the CIOL in October 2020, which stated: "The following information is provided for the exclusive use of your bureau for background investigative action or lead purposes as appropriate."

"Per FBI verbal request, CIA provides the below examples of information the CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fusion cell has gleaned to date," the memo continued.

"An exchange (REDACTED) discussing US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server."

The declassification and release of the classified annex was done with close coordination between Ratcliffe, Patel, Gabbard, Bondi and acting National Security Agency Director William Hartman — along with Grassley, who ultimately released the document to the public.

An Open Society Foundations spokesperson blasted the claims in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The claim that the Open Society Foundations helped orchestrate an FBI investigation is an outrageous falsehood," the Open Society’s Foundation spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"It is grounded in malicious disinformation traced to Russian intelligence and now weaponized as part of a politically motivated campaign to attack our leadership and our work to promote human rights."

The spokesperson added: "The Durham report found no wrongdoing by our staff. We are a nonpartisan organization and do not engage in political campaign activity. These accusations are not just reckless, they are dangerous. They reflect a broader effort to foment hostility and undermine civil society—and they are calculated to distract from real scandals."

Meanwhile, while Ratcliffe was director of National Intelligence in 2020, he provided intelligence to Durham as part of a larger trove of more than 1,000 documents.

FLASHBACK: RATCLIFFE SAYS ODNI HAS PROVIDED NEARLY 1,000 DOCUMENTS TO DOJ TO SUPPORT DURHAM PROBE

A former senior Trump official told Fox News Digital that Ratcliffe had advocated for releasing the intelligence publicly then, but that Durham, who, at the time, was expected to release an interim report prior to the 2020 election, declined on the basis that it could negatively impact his investigation, which had not yet reached a determination on potential prosecutions.

"Durham said he wanted to preserve his investigation but was going to release an interim report," the former official told Fox News Digital.

"Then he said he was afraid he’d get accused of politicization and disappeared."

The source added: "Thankfully the real politicization is all coming to light now."

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to take over the FBI’s original "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation.

After nearly two years, Mueller’s investigation, which concluded in March 2019, yielded no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.

Shortly after, Durham was appointed as special counsel to investigate the origins of the "Crossfire Hurricane" probe.

EXCLUSIVE: DURHAM FINDS DOJ, FBI 'FAILED TO UPHOLD' MISSION OF 'STRICT FIDELITY TO THE LAW' IN TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Durham found that the FBI had "failed to act" on a "clear warning sign" that the bureau had been the "target" of an alleged Clinton-led effort to "manipulate or influence the law enforcement process for political purposes" ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

"The aforementioned facts reflect a rather startling and inexplicable failure to adequately consider and incorporate the Clinton Plan intelligence into the FBI’s investigative decision-making in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," Durham’s report states.

"Indeed, had the FBI opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation as an assessment and, in turn, gathered and analyzed data in concert with the information from the Clinton Plan intelligence, it is likely that the information received would have been examined, at a minimum, with a more critical eye," the report continued.

Durham, in his report, said the FBI had "failed to act on what should have been — when combined with other incontrovertible facts — a clear warning sign that the FBI might then be the target of an effort to manipulate or influence the law enforcement process for political purposes during the 2016 presidential election."

Grassley said he has been fighting for years to "assemble and publicize all the facts surrounding Durham’s investigation, Crossfire Hurricane and related matters."

"The American people shouldn’t be shortchanged or strung out on matters of significant public interest, and that firm belief fuels my tireless oversight," Grassley said.

It has been "a refreshing change to see Attorney General Bondi and Director Patel’s increased efforts to bring transparency to a very dark corner of the people’s government."

"I hope that attitude continues, and you can be sure my oversight work will continue as well, because there’s much work yet to be done," Grassley added.

On Thursday, Bondi said that the Department of Justice and CIA are "committed to truth and transparency and will continue to support good-faith efforts by Congress to hold our government accountable."

Ratcliffe said that the declassification was a "bold step forward" toward showing "the false Trump–Russia collusion narrative for what it was — a coordinated plan to prevent and destroy Donald Trump’s presidency."

"CIA stands with the Department and is committed to transparency and rebuilding trust in the IC," Ratcliffe said.

"The American people deserve the opportunity to see the evidence for themselves."

FBI Director Patel, who has been investigating the origins of the Trump–Russia probe since his days as a chief investigator on the House Intelligence Committee in 2018, said the American people "deserve the full, unfiltered truth about the Russia collusion hoax and the political abuse of our justice system it exposed."

"Today’s declassification and release of documents tied to the Durham report is another step toward that accountability," Patel said.

"The FBI will continue working tirelessly with our federal partners at DOJ, CIA, and more to uncover the facts that should have been brought to light years ago."

"I’m grateful to Chairman Grassley for his steadfast leadership on this issue, and I look forward to our continued partnership in exposing one of the most shameful frauds ever perpetrated on the American public," Patel said.

BOTTOMLINE

The declassified annex to Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report, released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 31, 2025, alleges that George Soros’ Open Society Foundations was involved in the Hillary Clinton campaign’s efforts to falsely link Donald Trump to Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

The 29-page document, made public by Chairman Chuck Grassley, details intelligence suggesting a coordinated plan to promote the Trump-Russia collusion narrative, dubbed the “Clinton Plan,” to distract from Clinton’s email server controversy.

Key points from the annex include:

Emails Linked to Soros: The report cites emails allegedly sent by Leonard Benardo, Senior Vice President of the Open Society Foundations, which outline a strategy to disseminate unverified claims about Trump’s ties to Russia through FBI-affiliated entities like CrowdStrike and ThreatConnect, and then to major U.S. media outlets. One email suggests the FBI would “put more oil into the fire” by intensifying scrutiny on Trump, with the Durham team assessing these emails as “likely authentic.”

Clinton Campaign Involvement: The annex describes a plan, reportedly approved by Clinton herself, to smear Trump by associating him with Russian hackers and Vladimir Putin. Julianne Smith, a Clinton foreign policy advisor, is cited as playing a key role, with emails indicating the campaign expected support from the FBI, the Vice President’s office, or other intelligence community elements like the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research.

FBI’s Failure to Act: Despite receiving intelligence in early 2016 about the Clinton campaign’s plans, including memoranda detailing “confidential conversations” between DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Open Society officials (Benardo and Jeffrey Goldstein), the FBI, under the late Director James Comey, dismissed the information as not credible without thorough investigation. This occurred even as the FBI launched its Crossfire Hurricane probe into Trump based on thinner evidence, like a conversation involving George Papadopoulos.

Obama Administration Awareness: Intelligence from January and March 2016 suggested Obama aimed to suppress an FBI investigation into Clinton’s email server while the Clinton campaign pushed the Trump-Russia narrative. A July 2016 CIA briefing to Obama, Biden, the late Comey, and others, led by the late John Brennan, discussed this plan, yet the FBI did not act on the referral.

Declassification Efforts: The annex was declassified through coordinated efforts by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and NSA Director William Hartman, at Grassley’s request, citing public interest in transparency.

The allegations have sparked debate about the politicization of intelligence and law enforcement, with Grassley calling it “one of the biggest political scandals and cover-ups in American history.”

Critics argue the FBI’s failure to investigate the Clinton Plan while pursuing Trump suggests bias, while supporters of Soros and Clinton may contend the emails, possibly obtained through Russian hacking, lack full context or could be disinformation.

As of August 1, 2025, neither Clinton nor her campaign advisors have publicly responded to the annex’s release.

READ MORE:

“Treasonous Conspiracy” – Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Prosecution of Barack Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, and Others

BREAKING: FBI Caught Burying Smoking-Gun Thumb Drives Containing “Unreviewed Info” on Clinton Email Scandal for Six Years — Grassley Demands Kash Patel Review Materials ASAP

FBI opens 'grand conspiracy' probe on weaponization, opening door to special prosecutor

Newly declassified FBI memos detail concerns, payments to Russia collusion informant

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.