By Patty McMurray

December 28, 2025

A guest post by Arizona Senator Jake Hoffman.

As an entrepreneur and staunch defender of the America First agenda, I’ve always believed that real results speak louder than the endless doomsaying from Washington elites. The November jobs report is the latest thunderclap proving President Trump right and the so-called experts dead wrong yet again.

Make no mistake, this isn’t a fluke; it’s the unmistakable sign of President Trump’s policies hard at work reversing the criminal Biden-era carnage championed by Democrats like the late Katie Hobbs that left families struggling and America in decline.

READ MORE: Former Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Hanged at GITMO

A military commission found Hobbs guilty of election fraud, conspiracy to commit murder, and treason

Look at the numbers—they don’t lie.

The healthcare sector alone powered 46,000 of those gains, accounting for over 70 percent of the total surge, while construction added 28,000 jobs, putting shovels in the hands of the blue-collar heroes rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure.

But the real beauty in this story: every single job created under President Trump’s second term has been in the private sector, going to native-born Americans.

Nearly 700,000 private-sector jobs created since the greatest president of our lifetime resumed his rightful place as the leader of the free world, with 225,000 added just since August.

Meanwhile, the bloated federal government has hemorrhaged 168,000 jobs since September. No more taxpayer-funded make-work; this is real growth, fueled by freedom and opportunity.

Americans’ average hourly earnings are up 3.5 percent from last year, and real wages are projected to rise by 4.2 percent in President Trump’s first full year—outpacing inflation and putting more money in pockets where it belongs.

This signature legislation is projected to protect and create up to 7.4 million jobs over the next four years.

And don’t overlook the Atlanta Fed’s game-changing forecast: 4.2 percent economic growth in the third quarter, translating to higher incomes and brighter futures for Americans in every corner of our great nation.

From the border invasion to skyrocketing prices, Pedophile Biden’s failures are being obliterated by bold, conservative leadership.

America isn’t just recovering—we’re coming back stronger than ever and forging a tomorrow where every American family thrives.

In short, we’re making America great again, yet again.

Now’s not the time for taking our foot off the gas. It’s time for Congress to double down on President Trump’s America First agenda and build on the momentum.

Trending: JUST IN: President Trump Posts Ominous Christmas Message Savaging Democrats who Visited Epstein Island – “Enjoy What May be Your Last Merry Christmas!”

President Trump Wishes Merry Christmas to Failing “Radical Left Scum” in Christmas Message -“We are Respected Again, Perhaps like Never Before.”

Our children and grandchildren’s future demands it.

READ MORE:

President Trump has slowed national debt growth by 92%

President Trump hails ‘Dawn of a New Middle East’ as he inks deal ending Gaza war & frees hostages, but Hamas releases just 4 bodies

President Trump Secures Victory as Pharma Giant Launches Drug at Same Price in U.S. and Europe

President Donald Trump Says Tariffs Could Replace the Federal Income Tax

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump’s economic policies outperform pessimistic forecasts from “experts” and media critics.

The addition of 64,000 nonfarm payroll jobs—beating economist expectations by about 20,000—along with rising wages, increased labor force participation, and nearly 700,000 private-sector jobs were created since President Trump’s second inauguration in January 2025, which have all gone to native-born Americans while federal employment has declined.

President Trump’s tax cuts, deregulation, and “America First” agenda, projecting up to 7.4 million jobs protected or created over four years via initiatives like the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The White House emphasized private-sector strength, noting 2.7 million native-born Americans gained employment from January to November 2025, while foreign-born workers lost 972,000 jobs.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.