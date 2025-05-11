By Ava Grace

May 11, 2025

A peer-reviewed study found that even an idle cellphone (iPhone XR) caused abnormal red blood cell clumping (rouleaux formation) within five minutes of exposure, raising concerns about long-term health risks.

This stacking of blood cells increases viscosity, impairs oxygen delivery and may contribute to chronic conditions like diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular disease, especially in younger populations.

Current FCC safety standards only address thermal effects (heat from devices), ignoring non-thermal biological harm, as demonstrated by this study. Experts argue for updated regulations.

The subject’s blood was already clumped before the experiment due to routine phone storage in her pocket, suggesting persistent exposure could lead to lasting abnormalities.

The study's lead researcher Dr. Robert Brown urges the medical community to investigate wireless radiation’s effects and advocates for keeping phones away from the body as a precautionary measure.

A groundbreaking peer-reviewed study has uncovered alarming evidence that cellphone radiation – even from an idle device – can cause abnormal blood clotting in just five minutes.

Cellphone Radiation Causes Abnormal Blood Clumping in Just 5 Minutes, Study Finds

Ultrasound imaging revealed that cellphone exposure caused a healthy woman’s blood cells to abnormally clump up, even when the cellphone was an inch away from her skin, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development.

In a paper published in Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development, researchers observed that a healthy woman's red blood cells clumped together in a dangerous formation known as rouleaux.

The study led by Dr. Robert Brown, a diagnostic radiologist with over 30 years of experience, used ultrasound imaging to monitor blood flow in a 62-year-old woman with no prior health issues.

After placing an idle Apple iPhone XR (connected to AT&T's network with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth active) on her knee for five minutes, her blood cells rapidly formed rouleaux – a stacking pattern resembling piles of coins.

New Study: Cell Phone Radiation Can Cause Blood Cells to Clump Together

The same effect occurred when the phone was held just an inch away from her skin.

Rouleaux formation disrupts normal blood flow, increasing viscosity and impairing oxygen delivery.

While transient clumping can occur naturally in certain conditions (like inflammation), repeated exposure – such as carrying a phone in a pocket – could contribute to chronic health issues.

Brown warns this may explain rising rates of diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular disease, particularly in younger demographics.

Cell phone radiation is changing your biology – and regulators ignore it

The Federal Communications Commission's current safety limits for wireless radiation are based solely on thermal effects – i.e., whether devices heat tissue.

However, this study proves biological harm occurs without heating, a fact long dismissed by regulators.

In one chilling moment, researchers discovered the woman's blood was already clumped before the experiment began – because her phone had been in her pocket.

This suggests routine exposure may trigger persistent abnormalities.

With 97 percent of Americans owning cellphones – often carried in bras, pants or hands – the implications are staggering.

Could chronic rouleaux formation be silently fueling metabolic dysfunction and vascular disease?

Brown argues that the medical establishment must confront wireless radiation's impact: "If we want to see changes in regulations, doctors need to understand these effects."

Toxicologist Devra Davis, founder and president emeritus of the Environmental Health Trust (EHT), emphasized the findings should "give pause to all who keep phones close to their bodies."

The radiologist expressed confidence that their subject is "not a unicorn," adding that his team plans larger studies to determine how widespread this phenomenon is.

With chronic diseases skyrocketing especially among younger populations, this study challenges the safety assumptions behind government regulations and everyday cellphone use. It also cracks open a long-ignored debate: Wireless radiation does alter human biology at non-thermal levels.

As 5G networks expand and devices become ubiquitous, the burden of proof must shift from skeptics to the tech industry.

For now, the simplest solution is distance. Keeping phones away from the body may be the best defense against an invisible threat with visible consequences.

