By Jim Hᴏft

August 5, 2025

Newly appointed FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary pulled no punches as he directly accused the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of funding the lab responsible for creating the virus that sparked the COVID-19 pandemic and claimed the lives of over 20 million people globally.

Speaking to NewsNation’s Connell McShane, Dr. Makary blasted the former NIH leadership for pouring taxpayer dollars into unaccountable pet projects, including the now-infamous lab that engineered the virus that triggered a global pandemic.

Dr. Makary:

The way it used to be. We’re planning to change our health agencies for a generation or longer. Look at the NIH. When J. Bhattacharya came in there, it was a mess.

Fourteen percent of the grants were descriptive studies on health equity.

And the NIH had just funded a lab that brewed up a virus that killed 20 million people worldwide.

So they’re getting back to studying root causes, a cure for cancer, and debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, and they’re going to do good work.

Connell McShane:

Right, but you have to do it with fewer people. Is that a challenge with the cuts, or is that not really what it’s made out to be either?

Dr. Makary:

The FDA is strong, and it’s going to continue to be strong. The cuts were consolidations. There were no layoffs to scientific reviewers or inspectors at the FDA.

There was consolidation of the twelve travel offices at the FDA. And so we’re going to institute teamwork and break up the fiefdom culture within the agency. It’s an interesting conversation.

Earlier this year, President Trump’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) issued a new analysis on the origins of the COVID-19 virus, which favors the theory that COVID escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe Releases Analysis by Biden’s CIA Favoring COVID Lab Leak Theory

This further gives credibility to the findings by the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic’s final report last year, concluding that “COVID-19 most likely emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.”

Additionally, an FBI scientist came forward last month, claiming that the criminal Biden administration deliberately sidelined critical evidence linking the origins of COVID-19 to a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

FBI Scientist Claims Biden Regime Silenced Lab Leak Evidence Linking COVID-19 to Wuhan Facility

In a shocking revelation, former FBI senior scientist Dr. Jason Bannan has claimed that the criminal Biden administration deliberately sidelined critical evidence linking the origins of COVID-19 to a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Despite years of denial and censorship from government agencies, Big Tech, and mainstream media, the lab-leak theory—once dismissed as a conspiracy—has gained substantial traction, now supported by findings from the FBI and other experts.

Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, government officials and medical institutions have fervently dismissed the lab-leak hypothesis, labeling it a “conspiracy theory.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the late NIH director Francis Collins and the late Dr. Anthony Fauci have repeatedly downplayed the possibility of a lab leak, insisting instead that the virus was transmitted from animals to humans.

BOTTOMLINE

The claim that FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary stated the National Institutes of Health (NIH) "brewed up a virus that killed 20 million people worldwide" refers to a controversial statement he made during a NewsNation interview.

Makary suggested the NIH funded a lab that created the COVID-19 virus, specifically pointing to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and implying a lab-leak origin for the pandemic.

This aligns with reports from sources like The Gateway Pundit and VINnews, which quote him saying the NIH "funded a lab that brewed up a virus that killed 20 million people worldwide."

The NIH did fund some bat coronavirus research in Wuhan, though it has gained traction, partly fueled by an FBI scientist’s claims of suppressed evidence.

Makary’s statement reflects his broader criticism of NIH leadership and grant allocations, as he also mentioned 14% of NIH grants going to "descriptive studies on health equity."

The late Dr. Francis Collins, former NIH director, has been accused of downplaying the possibility that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China, particularly during the early stages of the pandemic.

Evidence from various sources, including congressional investigations and emails obtained through FOIA requests, suggests Collins and other public health officials, like the late Dr. Anthony Fauci, promoted a narrative favoring a natural origin of the virus while dismissing the lab-leak hypothesis as a conspiracy theory.

In April 2020, Collins emailed Fauci expressing concern about the lab-leak theory, suggesting it could damage "science and international harmony" and proposing ways to "put down this very destructive conspiracy."

This was shortly after a March 2020 Nature Medicine article, which argued for a natural origin and became a cornerstone for dismissing lab-leak discussions.

Critics, including House Oversight Committee Republicans, have pointed to this as evidence of a coordinated effort to suppress the lab-leak hypothesis, noting Collins’ and Fauci’s roles in funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) through EcoHealth Alliance.

