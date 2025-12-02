By Cassandra MacDonald

December 3, 2025

A newly released document shows that more than 5,000 Afghan migrants brought to the U.S. under criminal Joe Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome” were flagged for serious national security concerns.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had flagged “potential derogatory information” on 6,868 people who were allowed to enter the United States during Biden’s chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

According to data provided by the DHS in a September 9 letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley, obtained by the New York Post, 5,005 Afghans who arrived in the U.S. were flagged for national security issues, 956 for public safety concerns, and 876 for fraud.

As of September, a staggering 885 of these cases still had unresolved “potentially negative national security information,” meaning potential threats remain unaddressed even years later.

Overall, the illegitimate Biden administration resettled over 70,000 Afghans following the troop pullout, with reports indicating that at least 55 individuals on terror watch lists slipped through the cracks.

Under Pedophile Biden, the expedited evacuation prioritized speed over security, as noted in reports from the DHS and Justice Department Inspectors General.

They warned that the rushed process created vulnerabilities exploited by bad actors, leading to fragmented vetting and increased threats.

The two West Virginia National Guard members were ambushed and shot near the White House on Wednesday by an Afghan national who was resettled in the United States through a Biden-era program funded entirely by American taxpayers.

That’s your money, hard-working Americans, being used to import potential threats.

Lakanwal’s resettlement in Washington state was facilitated by World Relief, a Soros-linked NGO that receives U.S. taxpayer dollars through USAID.

This disclosure follows the tragic shooting in Washington DC on Wednesday, where Afghan migrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal allegedly shot two National Guard members, 20-year-old National Guard Soldier Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, 24.

Beckstrom was pronounced dead on Thanksgiving.

Lakanwal, who had ties to the CIA from his time in Afghanistan, highlights the glaring failures in screening.

“I spent years calling attention to the weak vetting standards in Operation Allies Welcome, despite considerable pushback from the Biden administration and many of my colleagues in Congress,” Grassley told The Post.

“Sadly, this past week’s tragedy in Washington only validates my concerns further. I appreciate the Trump administration’s efforts to respond to my oversight and restore order in the wake of the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and the chaos that followed,” he added.

The day before the DC shooting, another Afghan national who resettled in the United States under the Operation Allies Welcome program was arrested in Texas for allegedly posting a TikTok video threatening to bomb the Fort Worth area.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, 27, was booked into Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday for charges of making a terroristic threat.

In response to the shooting, President Trump has ordered a full review of security protocols for migrants from 19 “high-risk” countries and all asylum cases approved by the previous administration.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, since 2021, the U.S. government has spent over $14 billion on Afghan evacuees, including $8.7 billion specifically for OAW through the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, and Homeland Security.

An additional $5.3 billion went to its successor, Enduring Welcome.

READ MORE:

Fired Up President Trump Vows PERMANENT Pause on Migration from 3rd World Countries – Pledges to Oust Non-Assets, Denaturalize Disruptive Migrants, and Deport Foreign Nationals Draining Our Resources!

THE AFGHAN TERRORIST WHO SHOT THE NATIONAL GUARD WAS FUNDED BY SOROS, BACKED BY THE CRIMINAL BIDEN REGIME, AND TRAINED BY THE CIA!

What We Know About the CIA-Backed ‘Zero Units’ the Afghan National Guard Shooter Served In

TREASON: ICE Report Reveals Over 13,000 Murderers, 15,000 Rapists, and 425,000 Convicted Criminals Allowed into America by Biden-Harris Open Border

BOTTOMLINE

More than 5,000 Afghan evacuees brought to the U.S. under the criminal Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome program following the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal have been flagged by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for national security concerns, according to a recently disclosed agency document.

The program resettled around 80,000 Afghans in the U.S. after the Taliban takeover, but vetting processes have faced ongoing scrutiny for being rushed or incomplete.

The DHS data, which covers arrivals since 2021, shows a total of 6,837 individuals flagged across various risk categories: 5,005 for national security issues (such as potential ties to terrorism or foreign intelligence), 956 for public safety concerns (like criminal history), and 876 for possible fraud (e.g., document discrepancies).

This revelation builds on prior reports highlighting vetting failures. For instance, a June 2025 Department of Justice Inspector General audit found that 55 Afghans evacuated to the U.S. appeared on the terror watchlist, with dozens allowed to roam freely despite the hits.

Earlier whistleblower accounts from 2023 claimed nearly 325 evacuees matched the Pentagon’s Biometrically Enabled Watchlist as potential threats, and at least 65 were later identified as terrorists or national security risks.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.