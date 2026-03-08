By Paul Serran

March 9, 2026

Patriots on the American Continent unite.

For years, especially under feeble pedophile Joe Biden, the United States ceded influence over Latin America to Russia, China, and Iran, who exerted their newfound power through a network of far-leftist governments articulated through Venezuela, mostly.

The socialist group of the ‘São Paulo Forum’ articulated itself to unduly influence political processes and elections throughout the subcontinent, going as far as absurdly taking Brazil’s Lula da Silva out of prison almost directly to the presidential chair.

But now, there’s a new sheriff in town: President Donald J. Trump.

And it’s a savage new leader, as he proved with the spectacular arrest of Nicolas Maduro and the ‘soft-regime change’ in Venezuela.

But that, alone, is not enough – so President Trump, now, gathered the ever-growing group of right-wing leaders

Some are well-known conservative heroes, such as Argentina’s Javier Milei and Nayib Bukele from El Salvador – but it’s a burgeoning field:

Santiago Peña – Paraguay; Rodrigo Paz Pereira – Bolivia; José Antonio Kast (President-elect) – Chile; Rodrigo Chaves – Costa Rica; Luis Abinader – Dominican Republic; Daniel Noboa – Ecuador; Mohamed Irfaan Ali – Guyana; Nasry “Tito” Asfura – Honduras; José Raúl Mulino – Panama; Kamla Persad-Bissessar (Prime Minister) – Trinidad and Tobago.

During the meeting, President Trump defended an idea that was once controversial, but now it’s totally mainstream: he vowed to utilize the US military might to dismantle drug cartels and foreign terrorists operating within the Western Hemisphere.

The New York Post reported:

President Trump vows to use US military power to eradicate cartels, urges Latin American countries to do the same

During the Shield of the Americas summit in Florida Saturday, outgoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem thanked President Donald Trump for appointing her to a newly created role after she was ousted from overseeing the agency.

Noem, who is moving to the newly created position of special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, showed no ill feelings toward the president and said she was proud of her work at DHS, arguing the department had secured the border and eliminated public safety threats.

“I do want to thank the president for creating this and for giving me the honor and the opportunity to serve as a special envoy to this region, to the Western Hemisphere,” Noem said during the summit at Trump National Doral outside Miami.

“This Shield of the Americas will be a powerful example to the rest of the world about what’s possible.”

President Trump announced on Truth Social that Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., will replace her effective March 31, while Noem shifts to the newly created envoy role.

Members of President Trump’s Cabinet, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer attended Saturday’s summit.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump hosted the inaugural “Shield of the Americas” summit at his Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in Florida.

The event brought together leaders from 12 Latin American and Caribbean nations, primarily conservative-leaning governments, to launch a new regional security initiative focused on combating drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations through military means.

President Trump described the gathering as a pivotal step to “eradicate the criminal cartels plaguing our region,” emphasizing a commitment to using “lethal military force” against what he termed “sinister cartels and terrorist networks.”

The summit resulted in the formation of the “Americas Counter Cartel Coalition,” with 17 nations reportedly committing to the effort, though only 12 leaders attended in person and the identities of the additional five have not been publicly detailed.

The coalition aims to expand military and intelligence cooperation, including joint operations to dismantle cartels, human trafficking networks, and foreign criminal groups operating across borders.

The initiative reflects President Trump’s vision for a Monroe Doctrine-style reassertion of U.S. influence in the hemisphere, countering Chinese economic expansion and addressing migration, drug flows, and security threats.

