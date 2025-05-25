By Karim Camara

May 25, 2025

THE US has revealed the world’s first supersonic artillery shell, capable of striking targets 100 miles away at speeds of a blistering 2,700mph.

Tiberius Aerospace, a UK-US defence firm, unveiled the Sceptre TrBM 155HG supersonic missile at the Future Artillery Conference in London.

The technological milestone can reach speeds of Mach 3.5 and soars to an altitude of 65,000 feet.

This makes it impervious to countermeasures and GPS jamming systems.

It uses a ramjet engine, enabling supersonic speeds and a range of up to 150km.

The missile is equipped with AI technology, GPS, and a sensor system that corrects errors in real-time.

An important feature is that the Sceptre TrBM 155HG can be powered by diesel, JP-4, or JP-8 fuel.

Unlike typical solid-fuel missiles, the supersonic shell's fueling design boosts shelf life to over 20 years and cuts storage risks.

The Sceptre’s propulsion system also reduces reliance on niche energetics, letting the defence firm source fuel from established logistics networks and strengthening the supply chain.

Chad Steelberg, CEO and founder of Tiberius Aerospace, described the state-of-the-art missile as a "10X solution" in range precision, cost-effectiveness, survivability and operational adaptability.

He added: "This is a weapon designed for the future battlefield: fast, precise, and resilient in a denied environment."

It comes after Britain hit a major milestone in the race for hypersonic supremacy – with a powerful new missile engine tested 233 times and hailed as a game changer for UK defence.

The new air-breathing propulsion system, designed to fire cruise missiles at speeds of over five times the speed of sound, is part of a £1billion push to build a British hypersonic weapon by 2030.

The breakthrough comes as military experts warn a British version of Israel’s famed Iron Dome missile shield would be "too prohibitively expensive" to protect the entire UK – leaving cities exposed to attacks from Putin’s rockets.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “We are living in a more dangerous world and it has never been more important for us to innovate and stay ahead of our adversaries, equipping our forces with the technologies of the future.

“This milestone moment on hypersonics research, supported by British scientists and British small businesses, demonstrates another crucial area where we are working in lockstep with the United States to bolster our Armed Forces and strengthen our deterrence.”

The engine, developed through a joint effort between the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), the US Air Force Research Laboratory, and UK industry players like Gas Dynamics Ltd, was successfully trialled at NASA’s Langley Research Centre in Virginia.

Over six weeks, scientists carried out 233 static tests across a range of supersonic and hypersonic speeds, analysing real-time data to tweak designs and boost performance.

Paul Hollinshead, Chief Executive of Dstl, said: “This milestone represents a critical advancement in the UK’s defence capabilities and reinforces our standing in the AUKUS hypersonic weapon development collaboration.

"The success of these tests highlights the UK’s commitment to technological leadership and innovation in this crucial area.”

