In a primetime address, President Trump announced the declassification and release of intelligence documents that he said revealed foreign election interference (primarily by China), vulnerabilities in U.S. election systems, alleged domestic fraud, and a “Deep State” cover-up of this information.

The White House framed the speech and document release as exposing “bombshell evidence of foreign election interference and deep state suppression.”

President Trump described U.S. election infrastructure as catastrophically exposed to hacking, exploitation, and foreign interference, claimed the information had been hidden from the public and from him during his prior term, and directed investigations.

President Trump outlined five major areas covered by the released documents:

China and voter data: Starting around the 2020 cycle, China carried out what he called the largest compromise of election data in history, illicitly acquiring about 220 million U.S. voter files (names, addresses, phone numbers, party preferences, etc.) across multiple states. He cited CIA reporting from mid-2018 onward that the Chinese Communist Party sought to leverage domestic and foreign elements opposed to him to reduce his votes or prevent reelection, including alleged efforts involving influence on businesses/journalists and claims of attempts to manufacture illegal ballots.

System vulnerabilities : Electronic voting machines, ballot-counting systems, and centralized data repositories are highly exposed to hacking by adversaries including China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea . He referenced CIA reporting on Venezuelan capabilities to digitally alter vote totals in ways difficult to detect.

Fraud and cover-ups : FBI files on a large-scale voter registration operation in Michigan involving fake forms (allegedly tied to a Democratic operation); claims that investigations were slow-walked . DHS identification of roughly 278,000 noncitizens registered to vote in federal elections . Broader complaints about dead voters on rolls , lack of voter ID/proof of citizenship, and mail-in ballot issues.

“Deep State” suppression: Intelligence officials allegedly suppressed or “massaged” information about Chinese activities and vulnerabilities, kept it from presidential briefings, Congress, and the public, and engaged in a form of “shadow government” activity. References to “burn bags” and other materials.

President Trump ordered the ODNI, DOJ, FBI, and CIA to investigate the alleged cover-up (including potential firings and charges), directed notifications to states about compromised data and noncitizen registrations, called for patching vulnerabilities ahead of the midterms, and urged passage of the SAVE America Act (photo ID, proof of citizenship, limits on mail-in voting).

Key points of consensus from those analyses:

China collected large volumes of U.S. voter data (some publicly available or commercially obtained/purchased; one inventory referenced ~204–220 million records , sometimes dated to earlier periods). Motives appear tied more to intelligence collection, predicting outcomes, and broader influence to altering vote totals or infrastructure.

Internal intelligence community debates existed in 2020–2021 about the extent of Chinese influence efforts (propaganda, proxies, etc.). The majority assessment was that Beijing considered but largely did not deploy operations to change the 2020 presidential outcome and did not interfere with technical aspects (registrations, ballots, tabulation, or results). A minority view noted some low-level exploratory steps to denigrate President Trump.

Voting system vulnerabilities have been discussed for years; paper trails and audits in many states mitigate risks . Venezuela-related material concerned capabilities there, not confirmed large-scale success or direct application to U.S. systems.

Michigan registration-form issues and noncitizen registration figures involve real data points and ongoing debates over list maintenance.

Supporters described the release as long-overdue transparency on Chinese meddling, data risks, noncitizen registrations, and prior suppression.

President Trump has separately used strong language accusing political opponents (including certain Democratic lawmakers) of “seditious behavior”, typically in response to their public statements.

Foreign governments (including Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Serbia, Italy, Venezuela and Ukraine) have long sought to collect data on and influence U.S. politics and public opinion; election infrastructure security remains a legitimate ongoing concern that both parties and state officials address through audits, cybersecurity measures, and legislation.

The full materials are public via the White House for direct review.

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