By Alex Miller

June 25, 2026

An explosive meeting in the Senate turned into a win for President Donald Trump and his administration as key Republicans flipped on another bid to handcuff the administration’s authorities in Iran.

In its final act before leaving Washington, D.C., for an over two-week break, the Senate rejected Democrats’ attempt to rein in President Trump’s war powers in Iran as talks continue between Iran and the U.S. to hammer out a long-term peace deal.

It was the same war powers resolution from demoncrat Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., that passed over a month ago and stunned Republicans in the upper chamber.

‘HE NAMED NAMES’: PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SENATE MEETING EXPLODES INTO SHOUTING MATCH OVER IRAN

What seemed like a predetermined outcome just hours after President Trump and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., sparred over the Iran war, and the administration’s lack of forthcomingness with lawmakers, during a closed-door meeting to discuss the president’s marquee voter ID and citizenship verification legislation turned into a surprise late night win.

President Trump argued to the GOP that the previous war powers resolution, which passed on Tuesday thanks in part to a pair of Republicans being absent, hurt the administration’s negotiating position with the Iranians.

Meetings with key holdouts at the White House helped change the minds of Cassidy and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has routinely voted with Democrats on every war powers resolution brought forward, and provided the administration with a win as they work toward a deal beyond the 60-day memorandum of understanding with Iran.

“I want to thank Vice President [JD] Vance and Special Envoy [Steve] Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran,” Cassidy said on X. “I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns.”



And Paul, who voted present, noted that his “opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed and I have voted that way several times.”

“But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so,” Paul said on X.

“My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has been at the forefront among Democrats in pushing war powers resolutions in the upper chamber, acknowledged that “this is a different moment,” but cautioned that the ceasefire appeared to be “precarious right now.”

When asked if he believed President Trump’s case to Republicans that the successful war powers vote just a day before was hurting the administration’s leverage, Murphy said, “The Iranians don’t — you know, all they have to do is read a poll and find out that people in this country don’t support the war. They didn’t support the war.”

Still, it marked a key win for Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and the Senate GOP’s whip operation, led by Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., to flip the skeptics into backers of the administration’s long game in Iran after several contentious weeks in the Senate spurred by President Trump’s last-minute decisions that either derailed or torpedoed several of his key agenda items.

Thune and Barrasso, accompanied by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, huddled in the GOP leader’s office as the vote wound down late Wednesday to call President Trump, and share the news of the vote.



It also comes at a time when speculation has swirled over the nature of Thune and President Trump’s relationship as the president, accompanied by chatter online, have ramped up the pressure to pass the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act.

Moreno made the case that the questions over their relationship, and Thune’s position as leader, was just noise, and that “there’s not a single solitary Senator running for office that says leader Thune should be replaced, not one, even non-incumbents.”

“What today showed is that President Trump has a kind of relationship with John Thune where he says, ‘Hey, let me talk to the guys,’ understand the situation,” Moreno said. “As much as Cassidy and Trump got into it, it was because they’re both passionate, they’re both smart people.”

“And now, we’ve most importantly sent the Iranians a message that President Trump has the full backing of the Congress, and that was an incredibly important day,” he continued. “That’s a huge victory for us.”

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

The Senate passed a war powers resolution (modeled on one the House had already approved) by a narrow 50-48 vote. It directed President Trump to end U.S. hostilities with Iran or seek congressional authorization to continue.

The resolution is largely symbolic under the War Powers Resolution of 1973 but marked a rare congressional pushback against the ongoing U.S. military campaign in Iran.

President Trump responded angrily on Truth Social, calling the four Republicans “losers” who voted with Democrats and accusing them of making his job harder with Iran.

He had particularly sharp words with Sen. Bill Cassidy (who had supported the resolution), reportedly calling him a “lunatic” and telling him to sit down.

The flip highlighted internal GOP tensions: some senators expressed concerns over the war’s duration, objectives, lack of transparency, and political costs, while most ultimately fell in line with the President after direct pressure.

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