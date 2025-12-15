By Michael Dorgan

December 16, 2025

No case in Minnesota’s sprawling fraud scandal captures the scale of taxpayer abuse like the Feeding Our Future scheme, in which the program’s director signed off on sham meal services for the poor only to have the men around her splurge on mansions, luxury cars and lavish lifestyles.

Fox News Digital has obtained the court exhibits used at trial, including photos of the properties, vehicles and designer goods prosecutors say were purchased with stolen federal nutrition dollars.

The scheme was headed by Aimee Bock, the founder and executive director of Feeding Our Future, an organization responsible for ensuring that needy kids didn’t go hungry during the COVID pandemic.

Bock presided over a network that claimed to have served 91 million meals, for which the scammers fraudulently received nearly $250 million in federal funds.

Bock, who was convicted by a federal jury on March 19, 2025, of wire fraud, conspiracy and bribery for her role, was dubbed the scheme’s “mastermind” by federal prosecutors.

The Small Business Administration is investigating a network of Somali groups in Minnesota that it says is tied to a massive COVID fraud scandal highlighting alleged systemic failures by Gov. Tim Walz’s team to properly audit public funds.

Bock approved the meal sites, some of which were fake, and then certified the claims, signing off on the reimbursements from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE).

At least 78 people have now been indicted in the ongoing investigation.

Court exhibits used in the case against Bock and Salim Said, a local restaurant owner, captured some of the opulent spending Said splurged his ill-gotten gains on.

For instance, Said used $250,000 in stolen nutrition funds to buy a large home in Plymouth, while another $2.7 million wire transfer linked to the fraud was routed into a Minneapolis mansion-style office building, prosecutors said, that served as the headquarters for his company, Safari Group.

The property stood in stark contrast to the daycare centers and after-school programs the federal money was supposed to help.

The exhibits also showed that Said used fraud proceeds to buy a black 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA and a 2021 Chevy Silverado.

Said operated Safari Restaurant, a small Minneapolis eatery that claimed to be serving more than 4,000 meals per day to the poor, according to federal exhibits, while his company and co-conspirators opened additional sites, as well as dozens of shell companies, which received more than $32 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Said’s spending spree stretched far beyond the cars and houses shown in the courtroom exhibits — with additional real estate, electronics, cash transfers, restaurant buildouts and other luxury goods purchased through shell companies he controlled.

Other members of the Safari group were also accused of funneling nutrition dollars into luxury cars and designer goods.

Federal prosecutors did not accuse Bock of personally buying big-ticket items with the fraud proceeds.

Instead, they said she built and protected the network that enabled others to spend the money.

The exhibits show she approved the sites, signed the checks and kept investigators at bay, leaving her inner circle to splurge while she ran the system that made it all possible.

The only money movement directly tied to Bock in the exhibits was a picture of her making a $30,000 cash withdrawal, evidence, prosecutors said, that she was involved in a kickback scheme by accepting cash payments from meal-site operators in exchange for site approvals and reimbursements.

A series of reimbursement checks she signed for alleged fraud sites were also shown, evidence prosecutors said captured her role as the scheme’s “gatekeeper,” though not a big personal spender.

Empress Malcolm Watson Jr., whom the Minnesota Department of Revenue describes as Bock’s boyfriend, appears in some of the exhibits, including a photo of him inside a Rolls-Royce with Bock standing next to him.

He’s pictured in another photo standing in front of a Lamborghini.

The latter exhibit also shows designer bags, jewelry and a white Mercedes-Benz — items prosecutors labeled as “Handy Helpers Spending” to illustrate the lavish lifestyle surrounding Bock’s network.

Prosecutors made no claim that Bock bought the items herself and one co-conspirator even testified that Bock warned them not to splurge, telling them that luxury purchases would “become obvious.”

Watson earned more than $1 million for work he did as an employee of Bock’s for-profit childcare consulting business, as well as work his own remodeling company performed for that business, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Prosecutors say Watson spent more than $680,000 on travel, jewelry, vehicles, cash withdrawals, or transfers to other accounts.

Watson has not been charged in the Feeding Our Future cases. He was charged with six tax-related felony offenses in September for allegedly underreporting his income for 2020 and 2021, failing to file a return for 2022 and failing to pay the income taxes he owed for those years.

Watson allegedly owes more than $64,000 in unpaid income tax. He is currently being held in the Anoka County jail on a felony probation violation unrelated to the tax case.

At trial, Bock’s attorneys claimed she was an unwitting administrator who trusted the wrong people and followed United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) rules during a chaotic pandemic. The USDA supplied the federal child nutrition funds via the MDE.

Her defense team said she believed the meal sites were legitimate and was being blamed for systemic oversight failures.

Lawmakers say political correctness crippled oversight for years, raising new questions about Governor Walz’s ability to lead. ICE busts con man linked to Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz & billion-dollar fraud.

Prosecutors countered that Bock personally approved many of the worst offenders, including the Safari network.

The DOJ also introduced slides showing emails and communications where Bock accused the MDE of racism when regulators questioned suspicious claims.

In 2021, when the MDE grew suspicious and tried to stop the flow of funds, Feeding Our Future sued, alleging racial discrimination. A judge ordered the state to restart reimbursements — a ruling prosecutors said enabled the scheme to escalate.

“Bock lied to MDE and falsely accused state officials of racism to keep the money flowing,” one of the slides reads.

Another slide quoted a witness telling jurors, “Aimee Bock was a God,” describing how much power she held over the network.

The government presented multiple slides showing that witnesses testified that Bock understood the numbers were fake or impossible and approved them anyway.

“That math ain’t mathin’,” said Cerresso Fort, the owner of SIR Boxing, describing figures he told jurors could not have been real.

Although the Safari Group was the single largest cell in the operation, prosecutors said more than a dozen additional networks operated under Feeding Our Future’s umbrella.

Taken together, these groups submitted more than $250 million in fake invoices, making the conspiracy one of the largest pandemic-era frauds in the United States.

BOTTOMLINE

The Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota involved a nonprofit organization that exploited federal child nutrition programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, fraudulently claiming reimbursements for millions of meals that were never provided to children.

Prosecutors allege the group, led by founder Aimee Bock, created a network of shell companies and fake meal sites to siphon off nearly $250 million in taxpayer funds from the USDA, distributed through the Minnesota Department of Education.

Instead of feeding kids, the money funded lavish lifestyles for those involved.

The scandal has led to at least 78 indictments, making it one of the largest pandemic-era fraud cases in the U.S., with ongoing investigations.

The case highlights vulnerabilities in emergency relief programs, with similar multimillion-dollar scams reported nationwide.

