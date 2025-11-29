By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 30, 2025

Six far-left Democrats (dubbed the “Seditious Six” by President Trump) have formally demanded that the Department of War release the names and service records of the U.S. Navy SEAL team that interdicted and sank a narco boat in September.

The six, a White House source told Real Raw News, wish to prosecute the SEALs for following “unlawful orders” and committing “war crimes” once President Trump is “removed from office.”

The demand, which our source called unenforceable, follows yesterday’s New York Times article claiming that War Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the SEALs to fire rockets at survivors clinging to the wreckage of a boat the team had already destroyed.

The article alleges that the SEALs were operating clandestinely in Trinidad when they fired unspecified ordnance at a ship just off the coast.

After the first salvo struck the dinghy, turning it and its cargo into a fireball, an overhead surveillance aircraft spotted two survivors.

The Special Operations commander in charge of the mission, Admiral Frank M. “Mitch” Bradley, relayed a message to the team, ostensibly at Hegseth’s bequest: “Kill them all.” Hegseth and Bradley, who have since been promoted to run Special Operations Command, are named in the demand letter too, our source said.

The letter, our source added, arrived in a sealed diplomatic pouch at the Pentagon last night and had been signed by Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin, and House Representatives Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Chrissy Houlahan—the seditious six.

The context was unambiguous. The 8-page document implored the Pentagon to immediately divulge the names and ranks of every SEAL involved in the September mission, and to declassify all related documents and communications.

The signees accused the SEALs, Hegseth, and Adm. Bradley of perpetrating war crimes and crimes against humanity for “not showing quarter” to “civilians in distress,” therefore engaging in atrocities that violated the Geneva Conventions and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

“Give us their names, as we intend to pursue charges against them as soon as permissible. We know full well the tyrant Trump and his military will never prosecute the SEAL Team traitors, but the International Criminal Court in the Hague will, and to them we shall present our evidence,” part of the letter read.

Our source called the demand pathetic. He said all 22 strikes against narco boats were based on irrefutable proof that various cartels in Venezuela were attempting to smuggle drugs from South American countries into the United States of America, and that casualties were enemy combatants, not benign civilians.

“The real traitors are the seditious six,” our source said, “and I don’t say that lightly since Chris Crowe is a former Army Ranger. But their demand is a joke. SEALs’ identities are protected for damn good reasons, namely their safety, and only POTUS can change that, and that isn’t happening. These petulant Democratic lawmakers are desperately trying to discredit the administration and want the country to believe Armed Forces members are just, just out in the wild slaughtering civilians. The SEAL mission saved lives, American lives, and was carried out on actionable, concrete proof and not whimsical conjecture. Boats get sunk, terrorists are killed, and drugs go up in flames. That’s a triple win.”

In closing, our source that President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth have been informed about the letter but haven’t yet read it, as they, like most God-loving Americans, are enjoying the holiday weekend with friends and family.