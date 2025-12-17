By Maj. General Paull Vallely & Tony Lentini

December 18, 2025

The ongoing coup conspiracy against President Trump has just taken an even darker turn: Five former-military and one former-CIA-analyst Democrat Members of Congress just engaged in a seditious conspiracy against the United States, the duly elected President, and all active-duty members of our armed forces.

Under current U.S. law, the Seditious Conspiracy Statute (18 U.S. Code § 2384) criminalizes two or more people conspiring to:

Levy war against the United States;

By force, oppose the authority of the U.S. government;

By force, prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any U.S. law; or

By force, seize any U.S. property.

Civilians violating this statute face fines and/or up to 20 years’ imprisonment. Active-duty and retired military conspirators face court martials and possible capital punishment.

As defined by this statute, certain Democrat governors, mayors and Members of Congress could be considered to have committed sedition by actively and forcefully opposing federal authority through preventing, hindering, and delaying the enforcement of U.S. immigration law by ICE agents.

Up to now, the president and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have been remarkably patient in refraining from the nuclear option of charging these officials with sedition.

However, this latest escalation requires immediate action.

Two Democrat Senators and four Democrat Representatives participated in the seditious video organized by Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA analyst.

Reed, himself a West Point graduate, is the Democrats’ Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Other participants in the deliberately incendiary video are Navy Veterans former astronaut Sen. Mark Kelly (D, AZ), Rep. Chris Deluzio (D, PA) and Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D, NH); Army Veteran Rep. Jason Crow (D, CO); and Air Force Veteran Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D, PA).

Though couched in intentional and disingenuous generalities, the video clearly is intended to convince active-duty military personnel to violate the lawful orders of their Commander-in-Chief at a time when U.S. forces are engaged in combat against drug cartels and terrorists around the world.

Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen and Coast Guard members who might foolishly follow the seditious advice of these Congressional conspirators would surely face courts-martial under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

So, the video intentionally and inexcusably puts members of our armed forces at risk and attempts to further politicize our military.

Thus, this video is not protected by the First Amendment.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969) that speech is punishable “when directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action” and is “likely to incite or produce such action.”

In these perilous times, we cannot afford to have subversives like Slotkin and Diluzio serving in an oversight capacity for the nation’s military academies.

The Republican majority leaders in both houses of Congress also should remove the video participants from all committee assignments.

And the DOJ should move forward with their prosecution.

READ MORE:

President Trump EXPLODES After Learning Six Congressional Democrats Are Demanding Military Defy Lawful Orders from Him

‘Punishable by DEATH’: President Trump Floats Execution for Democrats Who Urged Soldiers to Disobey Illegal Orders

Military Arrests Trans Intelligence Officials after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Fires Them

Vile “Sedition” Senator Slotkin Warned National Guardsmen Would Start Shooting at Citizens—4 Days Later, Two National Guardsmen Are Shot

BOTTOMLINE

Seditious conspiracy is a federal crime under 18 U.S.C. § 2384, defined as two or more people conspiring to overthrow the U.S. government, wage war against it, or use force to oppose its authority or prevent the execution of its laws.

It carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. This charge is rare and typically requires evidence of planning and intent to use force, not just speech or protest.

In November 2025, six Democratic lawmakers with military backgrounds (including Sen. Mark Kelly) released a video urging service members to refuse illegal orders from President Trump, emphasizing their oath to the Constitution over any individual.

President Trump labeled this “sedition at the highest level” and suggested jail or even death penalties, calling it a “military coup.”

Supporters of the accusations claim the video incites mutiny under UCMJ Article 94 or civilian seditious conspiracy laws, potentially coordinated with groups like the National Lawyers Guild or Brookings Institution.

Career leaders at the FBI Washington Field Office, however, are pushing back on the demand, arguing that there is a “lack of legal and factual basis to initiate a criminal case” against the six lawmakers behind the Nov. 18 video.

Unfortunately, the FBI domestic terrorism team asked to open the case against the six lawmakers is reportedly the same one that was tasked with investigating President Trump and the January 6 Capitol rioters.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.