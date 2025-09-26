By ELINA SHIRAZI & JON MICHAEL RAASCH

September 26, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has abruptly summoned hundreds of America’s highest-ranking military officers to a rare closed-door meeting next week.

Top commanders in conflict zones and senior military leaders stationed throughout Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region are among those expected to attend Hegseth’s meeting.

Highly unusual gathering comes as War Secretary Hegseth wants to cut 20% of senior officers

Everyone with the rank of Brigadier General or above is expected to attend.

A meeting of this size and scope is highly unusual and would usually take place on a secure video teleconference — around 800 generals and admirals are spread across the U.S. and world.

He has offered no explanation for the surprise move, reportedly fueling speculation among top generals and their staff who are unaware of the purpose of the summit at a Virginia Marine Corps base.

The order, first reported by the Washington Post, was sent to all of the military’s top leadership worldwide earlier this week.

It comes months after Hegseth’s Pentagon staff reported plans to slash the US military’s senior ranks, cutting jobs held by about 100 admirals and generals.

The secretary called the reductions part of his “less generals, more GIs policy.”

According to Hegseth, there are currently 44 four-star and flag officers across the military, making for a ratio of one general to 1,400 troops, compared to the ratio during World War II of one general to 6,000 troops.

Hegseth called that move necessary to cut ‘redundant force structure’ and continue streamlining the Pentagon’s ‘red-tape jungle.’

In a statement today, Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s spokesman, confirmed to Daily Mail that the secretary ‘will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week.’

He did not provide any further details and did not express any concerns about the meeting.

Roughly 800 generals and admirals are stationed across the US and around the world, spanning numerous countries and time-zones.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, seen with his wife Jennifer Rauchet, has abruptly summoned hundreds of America’s highest-ranking military officers to a closed-door meeting next week.

The head of the War Department has offered no explanation for the surprise move. Pictured: The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon at the White House

According to insiders, Hegseth’s new directive targets all senior commanders ranked brigadier general and above and their top enlisted advisers — many of whom lead large formations of troops.

Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Daily Mail that top-ranking officers from active conflict zones and key regions such as the Middle East, Europe and Asia, are expected to be at Hegseth’s upcoming meeting.

A former Pentagon source tells the Daily Mail they can’t remember the last time this has been done before.

‘Even if I wanted to, I couldn’t tell you why this is happening,’ the source said, also adding that this isn’t exactly protocol.

‘Expect the unexpected with Hegseth’s Department of War,’ they added.

Another former senior Pentagon official with over 40 years of experience noted how the in-person is meeting is odd considering the investments into secure military communications.

‘We have invested tens of billions of dollars in bandwidth and worldwide connectivity,’ the former senior Pentagon official shared.

‘Must be pretty important if Hegseth’s meeting can’t be done via video teleconferencing.’

‘I’m sure it will leak soon,’ they added.

The Washington Post reported that key government figures are developing a fresh national defense plan that prioritizes protecting the homeland, replacing China as the chief security concern after years of emphasis.

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Christopher Grady at a meeting with Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg and Hegseth.

Key government figures could discuss a fresh national defense plan that prioritizes protecting the US. Pictured: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine

Hegseth has already removed some top-level officials, renamed the Defense Department and slashed the number of generals by about a quarter.

Sources familiar with the travel orders suggest this shift could be a topic of discussion at the upcoming military meeting.

The new directive comes after several significant changes Hegseth implemented, as he attempts to restructure the department.

This includes removing top-level officials, renaming the Defense Department as the Department of War and slashing the number of generals by about about a quarter.

Commanders rarely all gather together in such a forum.

The recent dismissals are part of a continuing sweep through the upper echelons of the country’s top defense leadership.

Hegseth has frequently slammed high-ranking military officials, expressing his views in podcasts last year. He has said that about one-third of the top brass are deliberately trying to turn the military into a political tool.

It comes as administration officials have been preparing for a new national defense strategy that makes homeland defense a top priority, where the strategy had long had a focus on pivoting to the Indo-Pacific.

That strategy is expected to guide a global force posture review that could see major changes to the positioning of U.S. troops at bases across the globe.

READ MORE:

New Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Outlines New Priorities for American Military

President Trump signs an Executive Order renaming the Pentagon back to ‘Department of War’

Task Force Validates Successful Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Elimination Throughout Department of Defense

1,000 Troops Who Identify as Transgender Being Discharged: Pentagon

Exclusive: Current Head of Human Resources at Pentagon Championed DEI, Vaccine Mandates Under Criminal Biden Regime

BOTTOMLINE

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has ordered over 800 top U.S. military leaders, including generals and admirals from commands worldwide, to convene at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia early next week.

The directive was issued abruptly on short notice, with no specific agenda or reason provided, leading to widespread confusion and concern among senior officers and their staffs.

Even top generals reportedly lack details on the purpose, fueling speculation and alarm within the ranks.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the meeting but offered no further explanation, simply stating that Hegseth would address senior military leaders, but the opacity has sparked discussions on social media and in military circles about potential leadership shake-ups or strategic shifts.

Senior officers who’ve been non-compliant with President Trump’s Executive Order banning transgender people from the military will be asked to resign or be fired, per Pentagon sources.

As of now, the Department of War has not released additional details, and the meeting’s implications remain unclear.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.