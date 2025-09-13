Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
3m

Deport Every Illegal. Exile Every democRAT Traitor on both sides of the aisle. #CancelConsInCongress

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture