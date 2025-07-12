By Ramon Tomey

July 12, 2025

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) officially closed after decades of operation, following heavy criticism from the Trump administration over alleged inefficiency, corruption and ideological bias.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the closure, stating that the Department of State would take over its functions with an "America First" approach, prioritizing strategic interests over past humanitarian spending.

Supporters hailed the decision as a necessary cut to bureaucratic waste, while critics – including humanitarian groups and global health experts – warned of dire consequences, such as millions of preventable deaths and setbacks in fighting diseases.

Rubio accused USAID of funding ineffective or "anti-American" initiatives, citing poor favorability in regions receiving billions in aid and failed regime-change efforts.

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) spearheaded the dismantling.

The move sparked fierce debate, with former officials like treasonous Barack Obama condemning it. Legal challenges over layoffs and concerns over the long-term effects on U.S. soft power and global humanitarian aid still hound Rubio's announcement.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), a six-decade-old institution credited with saving millions of lives worldwide, has officially ceased operations after months of scrutiny.

The foreign aid agency has failed to advance America’s interests, the US Secretary of State has said

The shutdown of USAID followed criticism from the second Trump administration.

It accused the agency of wasteful spending, ideological bias and enabling corruption.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed USAID's closure Tuesday, July 1, declaring that the Department of State under his leadership has absorbed the now-defunct agency.

Rubio also criticized USAID's role in creating a bloated "NGO-industrial complex" funded by American tax money. He vowed to adopt an "America First" approach to foreign aid, one targeting strategic interests.

"This era of government-sanctioned inefficiency has officially come to an end," added Rubio, a former U.S. senator for Florida.

Supporters framed it as a long-overdue reckoning with inefficiency.

However, it drew fierce backlash from humanitarian groups, global health experts and political opponents who warned of dire consequences for vulnerable populations abroad.

Founded in 1961 under President John F. Kennedy to promote democratic development and poverty alleviation, USAID became a cornerstone of U.S. soft power.

Since its establishment, it has channeled billions annually into health initiatives, disaster relief and governance programs. Yet critics, including President Donald Trump, have long argued the agency strayed from its mandate.

Rubio alleged that USAID bankrolled "anti-American ideals and groups," including controversial social agendas and ineffective regime-change efforts.

He also cited Middle Eastern recipients of aid where U.S. favorability ratings remain dismal despite $89 billion in investment since 1991.

"Development objectives have rarely been met, instability has often worsened and anti-American sentiment has only grown," Rubio lamented.

"On the global stage, the countries that benefit the most from our generosity usually fail to reciprocate."

From Barack to Bono: USAID closure sparks outrage

The dismantling began earlier this year under the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which slashed thousands of jobs and froze contracts. Proponents, including congressional Republicans, hailed the closure as a triumph against bureaucratic bloat.

But opponents, including the American Foreign Service Association, predict catastrophe. A study published in The Lancet warned that aid cuts could cause 14 million preventable deaths by 2030 – reversing gains against HIV/AIDS, malaria and child mortality.

The debate reflects deeper ideological divides.

Where reformers see fiscal discipline and a refocus on national interests, detractors see a reckless abandonment of humanitarian leadership.

Obama called the decision "inexplicable." U2 frontman Bono, a longtime advocate for global health funding, joined critics in urging reinstatement.

Legal challenges also linger, with unions accusing the administration of violating court injunctions regarding mass layoffs.

For now, the State Department has pledged tighter oversight and a shift toward trade-driven development. Yet the long-term impact of this unprecedented restructuring remains uncertain.

Watch Slovak President Robert Fico and Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealing that USAID used non-governmental organizations and paid media outlets to push Washington's agenda in their country below.

