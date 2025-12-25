By Margaret Flavin

December 26, 2025

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr. shared a humorous Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) message to Santa Claus before Christmas.

RFK Jr. shared an AI-generated video on Christmas Eve featuring a “MAHA Santa.”

In the video, an overweight Santa receives a call from RFK Jr., motivating him to exercise, get fit, and refuse cookies in favor of healthier options like carrots.

Santa begins his health journey after getting a call from Secretary Kennedy.

After hanging up, Santa begins his health journey with jumping jacks.

He spends time on the treadmill.

When confronted with cookies during his Christmas Eve deliveries, he opts for the carrots left for Rudolph instead.

WATCH: Secretary Kennedy on X: “MAHA Santa is coming to town 🎅🏻💪 https://t.co/keWHHLd3Bw” / X

