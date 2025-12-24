By Rusty Weiss

December 25, 2025

The FBI, earlier this month, executed a raid on the home of a Secret Service agent currently serving on Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail.

It was part of an ongoing investigation into alleged tax and wire fraud.

That fraud reportedly involves millions in misused donations to a nonprofit charity. But wait, the story gets even more Grinchy this holiday season. The charity in question was meant to benefit inner-city youth and domestic violence victims.

The raid, which took place on or around December 8th, according to RealClearPolitics, marks the culmination of a joint FBI-IRS probe that has been active for over a year.

The Secret Service agency joined in the effort in recent months.

Sources familiar with the matter tells the outlet that investigators have interviewed more than a dozen Secret Service agents, including some who donated to the charity in question. Don’t feel too bad for them, however.

Those individuals reportedly received some of their donations back as a payment and may have been able to write them off.

The unnamed agent, identified in IRS filings as the founder and chairman of the board for the nonprofit, is accused of misusing millions in donations to the charity, which has been “operating” since 2022.

The charity claims to provide services such as “emergency assistance to survivors of domestic violence, financial literacy, preventing childhood obesity,” and “supporting families affected by HIV/AIDS.”

Not to mention a “Laptops for Hope” program that distributes computers to underprivileged children. Some of the laptops, according to the report, were outdated devices donated by the Secret Service itself.

Things might get a lot worse for the agency, according to RealClearPolitics, who report that “the alleged tax and wire fraud schemes could implicate numerous Secret Service agents and employees.”

One source revealed that this scandal might rival another famous blemish on the agency’s record.

“This is bigger than the 2012 prostitution scandal because agents are trained to investigate tax and bank wire fraud – anyone involved knew what they were doing was illegal,” they told RCP.

WATCH: Government Accountability Institute on X: “The 2012 Cartagena scandal was a turning point for the Secret Service — but the ‘fix’ may have broken it worse. @susancrabtree and @Eric_Eggers reveal how a culture shift meant to clean up misconduct created new problems still haunting the agency. 🎧 Watch On Background. 👇 https://t.co/muOjM5jptd” / X

That scandal erupted when at least 11 Secret Service agents and military personnel, part of the advance team for treasonous President Barack Obama’s trip to the Summit of the Americas, were found to have brought prostitutes to their hotel rooms after some heavy drinking.

US Secret Service Cartagena scandal ‘involved 20 women’

A payment dispute alerted authorities and raised security concerns. The incident led to an investigation that resulted in several agents being fired or resigning.

Will the fallout here be the same?

